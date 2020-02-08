ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon’s Jack Newton was selected as the top wrestler in Saturday’s Mountain 7 District tournament, but this serious senior is chasing a loftier goal.
“I want to become the first multiple state champion in school history,” Newton said. “It’s been like a 12-year process. Now, it’s make it or break it time.”
Newton and his Falcon teammates rolled to victory Saturday by winning eight classes and compiling 182 points. Wise County Central followed at 114 points, with Union (84) and Lee High (83) next in line. John Battle did not enter.
“This was the first time we’ve competed in the Mountain 7 tournament, and I was pleased with the effort up and down the board,” Abingdon coach Clayton Scott said.
Abingdon altered its lineup for the day, with several middleweights bumping up a class.
As usual, Newton (145 pounds) and senior Jack Campbell (160) set the tone with quick pins.
“We all work really hard on conditioning on this team, and it pays off on a day like this,” Campbell said.
Campbell is on his own vision quest after finishing second and third in the past two VHSL 3 state tournaments at the Salem Civic Center.
“Coming up short the past two seasons definitely adds fuel to the fire,” said Campbell, who plans to wrestle at Appalachian State. “I’m shooting for the big one this year.”
With a 29-2 record, Campbell is ranked second in the state behind a competitor from defending Class 3 champion New Kent.
The next challenge comes Feb. 14-15 at Christiansburg, which has won 17 state titles in the past 18 years.
“I’m close to several of the Christiansburg guys and that gym has an awesome atmosphere for wrestling,” Campbell said. “We’re all striving to be the best.”
Joby Milstead knows something about striving. The Abingdon senior, who pinned his way to victory Saturday at 170 pounds, has already been accepted to Virginia Military Institute where he will study computer science.
Milstead’s older brother, Daniel, currently attends VMI. Daniel earned a third place finish at state for the Falcons. Joby has finished third in the Region 3D tournament the past two years.
“Wrestling is a great way to prepare for a school like VMI,” Milstead said. “We push each other very hard here and that creates a strong bond.”
Two other Abingdon seniors captured titles Saturday.
Dylan Nichols cruised through the 113 pound class, culminating in his run with a 14-0 major decision in the finals. Jadon Boothe bagged the 152 pound crown by pinning his foe in one minute and six seconds in the finals.
There was also a surprise for the Falcons with 132-pounder freshman Yennesew Smith. A former resident of Addis Ababa, the sprawling capital of Ethiopia, Smith has lived in Abingdon for five years with his adopted parents.
“I had never seen a wrestling match until this year, but I really like the sport now,” Smith said. “The training is hard, but I’m learning every day and I really like my coaches.”
With a pin at the four minute mark, Smith earned his first major title Saturday.
“I rely on my strength, but I need to move quicker,” Smith said.
Football standout Mason Polier from Union was among the most impressive wrestlers. Polier needed only 23 seconds to pin his opponent in the 220 pound finals.
Wise County Central had a pair of champions in junior Austin Eldridge (182 pounds) and freshman Brady Sturgill (285). The winners from Lee High were juniors Isaiah Dotson (138) and Luke Estes (195).
But the star of the day was Newton.
‘It’s hard for high school wrestlers to be consistent, but I always know what to expect from Jack,” Scott said. “He brings the heat every time he steps on the mat.”
According to Scott, only five wrestlers from Abingdon have won state championships.
“I’ve coached here 20 years and Newton is the first junior I know of that has won state,” Scott said. “To win two titles would be a big accomplishment for our program and school.”
The Class 3 state event is set for Feb. 21-22 at the Salem Civic Center.
Newton (29-1) has had the dates circled for a year.
“That’s the big one,” Newton said. “I’m ready to roll.”
