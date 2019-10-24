MARION, Va. – It was a productive night for Virginia High.
The Bearcats and Lebanon had both run roughshod through the Southwest District in volleyball with the exception of a Virginia High win at Lebanon and a Pioneer win at the Bearcat Den.
In a playoff match for the title Thursday night, the Bearcats came away with a 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16 victory over the Pioneers at the Hurricane House.
With the win, Virginia High won the Southwest District regular season crown and will host the district tournament next week and, more importantly, earned the right to host the Region 2D tournament. With all those accomplishments, the Bearcats still have higher aspirations.
“This is a big win but it’s not the end for any of us, not by a long shot,” Virginia High coach Ashley Johnson said. “It’s just a step along the way.”
After losing at home to Virginia High on September 19, the Pioneers had won nine in a row including an impressive win at the Bearcat Den. Excluding the third set, Virginia High was in complete control most of the night.
“I think the biggest difference was we worked well on the net,” said Johnson. “We got some touches on balls to slow down Lebanon’s offense a little bit, I think that was the biggest contributing factor. Realistically Lebanon comes out and plays tough, they are going to push us every time. We weren’t able to contain them at the net, but we did slow things down.”
It was a complete team effort for Virginia High (22-5). Several different players had their name on the stat sheet and provided points at pivotal moments.
“We came out ready to play, we just wanted to have fun,” said senior Camille McKenzie who finished with 14 digs. “We knew Lebanon was going to bring their ‘A’ game, so we trained the last few weeks to come out and play strong. We really try to have fun, it seems we do our best when we’re having fun.”
Four finished with double-digit kills for the Bearcats. Caitlin Hampton (12 kills), Dianna Spence (11 kills), Adie Ratcliffe (11 kills), and Camden Jones (11 kills) gave setter Hannah Knight a lot of options up front.
“This feels really good,” said Knight who delivered 41 assists. “I feel we made a huge statement. We’ve been practicing hard since the last time we lost to Lebanon and took a loss to John Battle.”
The first set was tied six times, but the Bearcats took the lead at 10-9 and continued to extend it. VHS went up 20-10 in the second set, but Lebanon (19-8) fought back to pull within three points before the Bearcats put it away.
“Sometimes we have trouble getting our energy level up,” Knight said. “We wanted to be energized and play well from the beginning.”
The Pioneers found their footing and led most of the way in the third set but couldn’t sustain the momentum. The ‘Cats raced out to a 12-5 advantage in set four and kept Lebanon at a comfortable margin to put it away.
“We didn’t get off to a very good start and we’ve talked about that the last couple of games,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “Virginia High jumped on us pretty quick and it was hard for us to recover. We got it going midway through the second set and played well in the third. We knew the fourth would be a battle. We needed to make plays and tonight we made errors we usually don’t make. Virginia High did a great job of taking advantage and playing a good match.”
Kara Long led the Pioneers with 20 kills and teammate Averie Price added 15 kills. Jaylee Stanley dished out 32 assists.
It will start over with the SWD tournament next week and the top four teams will advance to the region. Virginia High has punched its ticket as the top-seed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.