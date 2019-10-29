BIG STONE GAP, Va. – It took just under an hour on Monday night for the Union High School volleyball team to earn a three-set sweep over Ridgeview, as the Bears downed the Wolfpack 25-16, 25-11, 25-11 to advance to the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
“It’s just the next step in the process — a long process,” Union coach Kim Moore said. “I’m very proud. I’ve got a bunch of seniors, and this was our last guaranteed home game tonight, and I think they just wanted to bring it and I think they did.”
The Bears opened up the night with an 8-0 scoring run over the Wolfpack before Ridgeview called a timeout to regroup. Coming out of the timeout, Union extended its run to 14-3, but Ridgeview fought back to match the Bears point-for-point throughout the rest of the set. The early deficit was too much for the Wolfpack to overcome though, as they dropped the first set 25-16.
Ridgeview scored first to start the second set and take its first lead of the night, but Union responded with a 12-4 scoring run to eventually take the set 25-11. A similar scene played out in the final set, as Ridgeview scored first and took a 2-0 lead before a 25-9 scoring run by the Bears would send Union to the next round of the tournament to face off against Gate City.
“Union’s a good team. They’re very experienced and they have some very good hitters,” Ridgeview coach Holly Fleming said. “We’re pretty young, and I mean I liked our effort. I don’t feel like we gave up tonight. I saw some improvements from the beginning of the season on our part, but like I said Union is a good team, and I think they’ll make a good postseason run.”
Senior Emili Brooks led Union with 17 kills while also recording 10 digs, one service ace and one block. Senior Jayda Smith had 12 kills for the Bears and freshman Isabella Blagg led the team with 15 digs, while freshman Brook Bailey finished with 32 assists. Blagg, Bailey, senior Autumn Varner and senior Krista Meredith tied for the team-high with two service aces each.
Ridgeview was led in the loss by junior Haley Mullins, who finished with seven kills for the Wolfpack. Junior Alyssa Price ended the night with 10 assists, while junior Lorin Phipps and sophomore Brooklyn Frazier finished with six and seven digs respectively. Freshman Leah Newberry had four kills for the Wolfpack and was tied for second on the team with six digs.
Despite the loss in the opening round of the tournament, Fleming said that she felt this season has been a good growing year for a young Wolfpack squad.
“I don’t have a senior, so I’ve got all my girls coming back. I feel like we’re definitely getting better,” Fleming said. “I saw a lot of positives, and we’ll just use that going forward into next year.”
Union travels to Abingdon on Wednesday night where they will face off against Gate City in the Mountain 7 District semifinals. Moore said that she expects it will be a hard-fought matchup between the two teams.
“We split with Gate City before, so I respect them. They have a good tradition over there and I think we’ve developed a good tradition,” Moore said. “It’s always a fun game when we get to play them. It’s really intense and it’s good volleyball. We just want to show up and play our best.”
