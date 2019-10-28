NICKELSVILLE, Va. – It’s been a long time since Twin Springs has been in the semifinals of the Cumberland District volleyball tournament and this time the Titans have reason to celebrate.
“A big win to say the least,” said Twin Springs coach Autumn McConnell. “I’ve been here for four years and this is the first time we’ve ever advanced past the opening round. We’re excited, but I feel like my girls played in spurts. I think we might have underestimated Castlewood.”
The Blue Devils certainly showed up ready to play. They dominated early, racing out to a 21-12 lead in the first set. The Titans put together a miraculous comeback. With Chloe Lane playing strong at the net and a nice run on the service line by Ryleigh Gillenwater and Alyssa McCracken they shocked Castlewood by taking 14 of the final 17 points to win the first.
“We just tried to keep our spirits up,” Lane said. “We didn’t want to get down on ourselves and lose the set. That meant a lot to us and gave us some confidence.
“We’ve been working hard the whole season and it really feels good after all these years to finally get a win in the tournament and accomplish this as a team.”
Twin Springs (6-15) took the lead at 2-1 in the second set and the Titans were never tied and never trailed. But an improving Castlewood club stayed close. A 16-11 lead wasn’t enough for the Titans in the third set. Layne Bush and Anneliese White led the Blue Devils on the frontline as they came from behind to take set three.
“My girls have reacted to me, when I have to ‘chew’ them a little,” McConnell said. “I don’t like doing that, but it’s part of coaching. They really stepped it up.”
The Titans definitely rebounded nicely in the fourth. Hannah Fields had three aces to get the Titans off to a quick start and Castlewood (2-19) could never recover.
“We came to play this one, this is the best we’ve played Twin Springs all season,” first-year Castlewood coach Derek Allen said. “We made a few little mistakes, some basic stuff that we’ve been trying to work on.
“We don’t have any seniors so this season we’ve worked on learning the game and doing the basics.”
White (seven kills, three blocks), Bush (six kills), and Janakay Kiser (five kills) led the Blue Devils at the net. Adriana Salyer dished out 23 assists.
Lane led Twin Springs with 13 kills. Emma Dingus added nine kills and Gillenwater totaled 15 service points with seven aces in the win.
“We have some good hitters and I rely on them a lot,” said McConnell. “Lane had been struggling, but she came back to life tonight. Lane can jump out of the gym and I’m glad she’s getting her groove back at tournament time.”
Twin Springs will face regular season champ Eastside on their home court in the semis at approximately 8 p.m. tonight.
“I think when we played Eastside last week, the girls felt they had lost before they even came in the gym,” McConnell said. “I hope we don’t have that attitude. I hope we can hang with them and play some good volleyball.”
