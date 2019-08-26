BRISTOL, Tenn. - Be it football, basketball, baseball or tiddlywinks, it’s always a big deal when Virginia High and Tennessee High knock heads in the athletic arena.
The game Monday was volleyball, and those at Viking Hall certainly got their money’s worth.
“I knew it was going to be a dogfight,” said longtime Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson. “You know, it’s the battle of Bristol. And neither team wants to back down.”
In the end it was a 16-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11 win for THS, its first of 2019 after opening last week with a pair of tough conference losses to Science Hill and Daniel Boone.
“We were fortunate to come out of here with a win tonight,” Johnson said.
Her opposite number across the way - VHS veteran coach Ashley Johnson - was clearly bummed that her squad couldn’t get it done, but ultimately took it in stride.
“Yeah, we’re disappointed, but as I told the kids afterward it’s a good way to start our season against a pretty tough group to open with,” the Bearcat mentor said. “I saw things we obviously need to work on, but I saw a lot of good things out there, too.”
After dropping the first and third sets, the Vikings roared back and forced a decisive fifth game because they made key plays as needed.
“I’ll be honest with you, we didn’t play very well tonight,” Mary Johnson said. “Our hitters were off as was our back row, but in the end it was a team win and that’s what matters.”
Tennessee High’s Kloey Tester wasn’t off, finishing with 18 kills - including the match-clinching blast. But the 5-foot-8 1/2 senior refused to take any credit.
“We have a [local 3-year-old] little girl who’s sick named Willow that we play for, and anytime we get down we remind each other of her,” Tester said. “That and our team chemistry helped push us through tonight - and the fact that it was Virginia High across the net.”
THS never trailed in the fifth set, although VHS did score four straight points behind superstar Camden Jones to wipe out a 7-3 deficit.
Back-to-back kills from Tester and freshman Marley Johns then put the Vikings ahead to stay, before THS senior Riley McCracken made the play of the game.
With THS up 13-11, McCracken turned in a terrific dig near the front line that clipped the top of the net and climbed over for a point, falling at the feet of a few stunned Bearcats.
“That was just a wild play,” Mary Johnson said. “You know, Riley struggled, all night long, but that play changed the momentum in the end and really helped push us to a fifth-game win.”
Kenzie Nickels also played particularly well for THS with nine kills and seven blocks.
For Virginia High, Jones collected 19 kills to go along with 21 digs, while Bearcat setter Hannah Knight finished with a whopping 43 assists.