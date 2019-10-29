COEBURN, Va. – The Eastside High School volleyball team avoided the upset on their home court on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament, as it took four sets for the Spartans to defeat Twin Springs 25-22, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18.
“I thought we were out of sync a little bit. My other outside hitter didn’t play tonight and I had to do a new rotation, and it threw us a little out of sync,” Spartans coach Brianne Casteel Bailey said. “But fighting through the adversity to still come out with the win, it’s always a good thing. Hats off to Twin Springs, they played a heck of a ballgame.”
After battling their way to a 25-22 victory in the first set, Eastside found themselves in a hole early in the second set after a 7-1 scoring run by the Titans. The Spartans would trail the Titans for most of the set until they grabbed their first lead to make it a 19-18 game. Both teams traded points back-and-forth to close out the set, with Twin Springs getting the win on back-to-back points off a service ace and a kill.
“My girls left it all on the floor, and that’s all I could have asked of them,” Twin Springs head coach Autumn McConnell said. “They didn’t give it to Eastside — not to take anything away from them, they’re a good team — they had to earn it.”
The third set proved to be just as close as the first two, as Eastside took the match-lead with a 25-22 win. Trailing 18-8 in the fourth set, the Titans rallied for a 10-3 scoring run to pull within three points of Eastside, but the Spartans closed out the night with four straight points to advance to the district championship match against Rye Cove.
The Spartans were led by Anna Whited’s match-high 24 kills and 11 digs. Kaylee Yates added 10 kills to the winning effort, while Kacie Jones led Eastside with 18 digs.
Junior Chloe Lane led the Titans with 23 kills and 23 digs while also recording five assists, one block and one service ace. McConnell said that Tuesday’s match showcased the confidence her team is gaining, and that it will help them out in a postseason run.
“My girls are just now starting to get their confidence. And that’s what we need,” McConnell said. “We’re going into tournament, and we need them to get that confidence to know that they can do it, and anybody is beatable right now.”
Eastside will now prepare to take on the Rye Cove Eagles in the Cumberland District championship match. Bailey said that the keys for her team against Rye Cove would be to continue to work hard and get healthy.
“We’ve just go to try to stay healthy and play hard and work on some stuff that can carry us on into the region,” Bailey said.
Rye Cove 3, Thomas Walker 2
In the first match of the evening, third-seeded Rye Cove came away with an upset in five sets as they downed No. 2 Thomas Walker 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 15-25, 15-10.
“I think my girls came out overconfident. They definitely did not play to their potential the first two games,” TW coach Kristen Murphy Parker said. “[In the third and fourth sets] they definitely played like they know how they’re supposed to play. We just took off too many plays and didn’t come out when we needed to.”
In the deciding fifth set, Rye Cove would jump out to an early 8-4 lead and never looked back as they advanced to the Cumberland District championship match.
“Heading forward I hope that it just lights a fire under them, because now they know, ‘OK, I have to win every game from here on out to keep going,’” Parker said. “So I hope that knocks off some of that too-much confidence that we had and just fires us up to keep going.”
Senior Kaleigh Sloan led Rye Cove with 13 kills and five blocks, while also recording 16 digs and four service aces. Sophomore Ashton Horton was second on the team with 11 kills, while senior Emily Bishop led the team with six service aces, 34 assists and 20 digs.
Sophomore Talyn Dibrell recorded a match-high 17 kills in the loss and led the Pioneers with four blocks. Junior Isabella Schwartz had a match-high 36 assists, and sophomore Lakin Burke finished second on the team with 11 kills to go with four digs and two blocks.
Heading into the championship match, Rye Cove head coach Britney Lawson Salyer said that it will be a tough match going against No. 1 seed Eastside.
“We have got to work extra hard on covering the tip, and try to have an answer for Anna [Whited], and they’ve got a couple of good servers too,” Salyer said. “We’re really going to have to bust our tails and work on breaking up the serves.”
