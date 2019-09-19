A 24-kill, 21-dig masterpiece from Camden Jones helped Virginia High take a crucial 20-25, 27-25, 11-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-12 Southwest District volleyball victory over Lebanon.
Caitlin Hampton (12 kills, 10 digs) and Hannah Knight (48 assists) also led the way in the win. Knight recorded her 1,000th career assist.
Kara Long had 17 kills, 13 digs and three aces for Lebanon, while surpassing the 1,000-dig mark for her career.
Patrick Henry 3, Johnson County 0
Ellia Maiden’s 16 kills, Logan Newberry’s 23 assists and Abigail Belcher’s five blocks highlighted Patrick Henry’s 25-17, 25-12, 25-15 road win at Johnson County.
Sullivan Central 3, Chuckey-Doak 0
Elaina Vaughan had nine kills and four aces in Sullivan Central’s 25-15, 25-8, 25-17 crushing of Chuckey-Doak.
Richlands 3, Tazewell 0
Victoria Blankenship’s nine kills and Carson Richardson’s eight aces helped Richlands record a 25-8, 25-9, 25-9 triumph over Tazewell and improve to 6-0.
Alexa Boardwine’s nine digs led Tazewell.
Union 3, Wise Central 0
Emili Brooks collected 15 kills, nine digs and four blocks as the Bears (9-4, 2-2) earned a 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 victory in Mountain 7 District play.
Jayda Smith added 17 kills for Union. Central (6-3, 3-1) was led by Charlee Long (12 kills) and Olivia Sanders (eight kills).
Eastside 3, J.I. Burton 0
The quartet of Anna Whited (11 kills, five aces), Kaylee Yates (seven kills, four aces), Leci Sensabaugh (five kills) and Tinley Hamilton (13 assists) led Eastside to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 Cumberland District victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders.
Grundy 3, Twin Valley 0
Jessi Looney did the spiking (nine kills), Skylar Stiltner (24 digs) led the defense and the duo of Alexis Fiser and Maddie Yates (14 assists apiece) did the distributing as Grundy improved to 5-4 with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-11 triumph over Twin Valley.
George Wythe 3, Bland County 0
Karrah James stuffed the stat sheet – 14 assists, seven digs, five kills, five aces – as George Wythe blasted Mountain Empire District rival Bland County, 25-12, 25-13, 25-17.
Marion 3, Graham 0
Audrey Moss slammed down seven kills and Calie Blackburn dished out 14 assists in Marion’s 25-14, 25-10, 25-15 beatdown of Graham.
John Battle 3, Lee High 0
Emma Harmon (eight kills) and Logan Leonard (seven kills) dominated at the net in John Battle’s 25-14, 25-14, 25-10 win over Lee High. Bethany Smith added 18 digs for the Trojans.
Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 0
Taylon Dibrell had 10 kills as Thomas Walker took care of business in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 victory over Twin Springs. Emma Dingus had 10 kills for the Titans in the setback.
Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0
Rye Cove rolled to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-22 win over Castlewood. Annaliese White and Lauren Johnson each had five kills for Castlewood.
Honaker 3, Chilhowie 1
Autumn Miller supplied 29 assists and Emma Barton added 26 digs as the Tigers earned the 25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22 non-district win.
Chilhowie was led by Caitlin Pierce (10 kills) and Lindsey Walker (19 digs).
