Savannah Hall served eight aces to go along with her 10 digs as Thomas Walker trounced J.I. Burton 25-10, 25-15, 25-18 in a Cumberland District volleyball match on Tuesday night.
Bella Schwartz (20 assists), Lakin Burke (six kills) and Talyn Dibrell (12 kills) were tops for Thomas Walker as well.
Graham 3, Tazewell 0
The Graham G-Girls topped Tazewell 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 for a Southwest District win.
The trio of Payton Harvey (10 kills, nine digs), Maddi Alley (10 digs, two kills, one ace) and Madison Hoops (eight digs, five kills, five assists) were the top performers for Tazewell.
Lebanon 3, Richlands 0
Lebanon recorded a 25-17, 25-21, 25-12 Southwest District victory over the Richlands Blue Tornado.
Mackenzie Osborne’s seven kills, Ginger Short’s five kills, Katlynn Baldwin’s 25 digs, Emma Crawford’s 13 digs and Carson Richardson’s 17 assists led the way for Richlands.
Virginia High 3, Marion 0
Hannah Knight dished out 23 assists, Dianna Spence slammed down 11 kills and Camden Jones collected 20 digs in Virginia High’s 25-16, 25-10, 25-21 Southwest District victory over Marion.
Adie Ratcliffe’s six kills and three blocks also contributed to the win. Audrey Moss (six kills), Kaylee Poston (six digs) and Kaylee Holbrook (three kills) were the top players for Marion.
Rural Retreat 3, Chilhowie 1
The hit parade continued for Abby Musser as she hammered down 21 kills – to along with 21 digs and a block – in Rural Retreat’s 25-21, 25-11, 18-25, 25-22 Hogoheegee District victory over Chilhowie.
Lindsey Stone (35 assists, 10 digs, three aces, two kills) and Alexis Ryan (16 digs, 10 kills) also keyed the win.
Chilhowie was paced by Caitlin Pierce’s 18 kills, Lakken Hanshe’s nine blocks and Mari-Beth Bordwine’s six kills and five digs.
John Battle 3, Lee High 0
Logan Leonard led John Battle with 11 kills as the Trojans continued their winning ways with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-13 road win over the Lee High Generals.
Bethany Smith (13 digs), Emma Harmon (10 kills), Parker Cannon (three aces) and Keelie Pippin (28 assists) also played well for Battle, which won all four of its matches Saturday in claiming the title at Northwood Invitational in Saltville.
Eastside 3, Rye Cove 0
Anna Whited got it done at the net (17 kills) and at the service line (11 service points) as Eastside overpowered Rye Cove for a 25-21, 25-19, 25-12 Cumberland District triumph.
Lauren Lanteri’s 22-dig, six-kill stat line and Kacie Jones’ 25 digs were also vital to the victory.
Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 0
Chloe was one again the key for the Twin Springs Titans.
Chloe Gilmer (35 assists, 24 kills), Chloe Lane (22 digs, 16 kills) and Chloe Burke (12 kills) starred in a 25-10, 25-21, 25-16 Cumberland District victory over Castlewood.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Daniel Boone 1
The Dobyns-Bennett Indians won the TSSAA Region 1-AAA title with a 25-17, 26-24, 18-25, 25-17 victory over rival Daniel Boone.
Union 3, Wise County Central 0
Brooke Bailey dished out 28 assists as the Union Bears earned a 25-9, 25-14, 25-13 Mountain 7 District victory over Wise County Central.
Emili Brooks (16 kills) and Isabella Blagg (12 digs) also played well for the winners.
Central received seven kills from Bayleigh Allison, 18 assists from Caitlin Glover and 10 digs from Hannah McAmis.
Gate City 3, Ridgeview 0
The Gate City Blue Devils rolled to a 25-4, 25-15, 25-14 to a Mountain 7 District triumph over Ridgeview.
Auburn 3, George Wythe 1
Allyson Martin had 19 kills as Auburn improved to 20-2 with a 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 25-10 Mountain Empire District win over the George Wythe Maroons.
GW (12-1) was led by Nina Dillow’s 14 digs, Marisa Turpin’s eight kills and Meleah Kirtner’s five digs.
Grundy 3, Council 2
Skylar Stiltner hustled her way to 50 digs – surpassing the 1,000-dig mark for her career – as Grundy outlasted Council for a 25-17, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 16-14 Black Diamond District victory.
Alexa Fiser’s 23 assists, Kennedi Plymal’s 34 digs and freshman Jessi Looney’s 17 kills also led the way for the Golden Wave.
Alli Austin led Council with 16 kills, while Lakota Helton doled out 24 assists.
