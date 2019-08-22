Taylor Wilson had a dozen kills and five digs as Sullivan Central remained perfect with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-7 Three Rivers Conference volleyball victory over Johnson County on Thursday.
Elaina Vaughan (13 kills) and Laiken Hoback (28 assists, six aces) also played well for the Cougars, who improved to 2-0.
Daniel Boone 3, Tennessee High 2
Daniel Boone survived for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 15-12 Big Six Conference win over the Tennessee High Vikings.
Kloey Tester had 15 kills, 10 digs and four aces for THS (0-2, 0-2), which lost in five games for the second time this week
Riley McCracken (19 assists), Madison Curtin (11 assists) and Macy Hurley (15 digs) were also strong in defeat. The Vikings host Virginia High on Monday.