Lindsey Stone played a starring role as Rural Retreat outlasted Northwood for a 25-20, 27-29, 20-25, 25-23, 15-7 Hogoheegee District volleyball victory on Thursday night.
Stone had 50 assists, 18 digs, three kills and three aces as Rural Retreat rallied. Abby Musser’s 14 kills and Alexis Ryan’s 20 digs were also vital.
The trio of Nancy Jo Roberts (21 assists), Chloe Bordwine (16 kills) and Haliegh Snodgrass (24 service points, 15 digs) led the way for Northwood.
Patrick Henry 3, Chilhowie 0
Ella Maiden collected 15 kills and Avery Maiden supplied 32 assists as the Rebels took a 25-21, 25-10, 25-20 win.
Abigail Belcher (eight kills) and Hannah Holmes (13 digs) also played well for PH.
Chilhowie was paced by Caitlin Pierce (six kills, 18 digs) and Mary Beth Bordwine with six blocks.
Lebanon 3, Tazewell 0
Averie Price picked up the 1,000th dig of her career in leading Lebanon to a 25-6, 25-18, 25-5 Southwest District victory over Tazewell.
Price had 11 digs and eight kills in the match. Kara Long added 13 kills and four digs and Maggie Lampkin dished out eight assists for the Pioneers (15-7, 5-1).
Union 3, Lee 0
Emili Brooks had 22 kills and Brook Bailey dished out 29 assists to lead the Bears to a 25-7, 25-12, 25-10 Mountain 7 District victory over the winless Generals.
Union (16-7, 5-3) received support from Jayda Smith (nine kills, eight digs) and Desi Brooks (three digs), Emili Brooks also had five digs and Bailey added 11 digs, five aces and two kills for the Bears.
Lee, which is winless on the season, was paced by Hannah Reasor (13 digs), Abigail Edwards (seven assists, six digs), Philly Torentino (three kills, three digs), Chelsea Tritt (five digs) and Chloe Young (two kills, two digs).
Union also won the JV game 25-14, 22-25, 15-8.
Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0
Rye Cove swept Castlewood, but it wasn’t easy as the Eagles prevailed 27-25, 25-16, 29-27.
Kaleigh Sloan (23 digs, 12 kills), Eva Roach (35 assists) and Emily Bishop (19 digs) keyed the win for the Eagles.
Honaker 3, Council 2
Despite dropping a second-game thriller, Honaker stayed the course and took a 25-11, 30-32, 15-25, 27-25, 15-13 Black Diamond District win over the Council Cobras.
Abigail Lester (16 service points, 12 kills), Autumn Miller (15 assists, 12 service points) and Hannah Hess (eight kills) also played well for the Tigers.
Alli Austin’s 20 kills and Lakota Helton’s 21 assists were the top performances for Council.
Richlands 3, Marion 1
Lauren Earls had an outstanding all-around performance – 23 digs, 18 assists, five kills – as the Richlands Blue Tornado recorded a 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14 Southwest District triumph over Marion.
Kristen Hedrick (10 kills), Mackenzie Osborne (seven kills, six digs, five aces), Carson Richardson (18 digs, 16 assists, seven kills, six aces) and Katlynn Baldwin (27 digs) helped the Blues avenge an earlier loss to Marion.
Marion received 10 kills from Audrey Moss and 10 digs apiece from Hannah Henson and Calie Blackburn.
Eastside 3, J.I. Burton 0
Tinley Hamilton was on target as nine of her 21 service points resulted in aces in Eastside’s 25-12, 25-10, 25-12 beatdown of J.I. Burton.
Hamilton also doled out 16 assists, while Anna Whited (17 kills) and Laura Lanteri (12 digs) led the surge for the Spartans as well.
Abingdon 3, Gate City 2
Abingdon played its third five-game Mountain 7 District match in the span of nine days and prevailed in a marathon once again.
The Falcons beat John Battle in five games on Oct. 1, outlasted Union on Tuesday and then notched a 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 23-25, 15-2 victory over the Gate City Blue Devils on Thursday.
Emme Thompson recorded 45 assists – including the 1,000th of her career – and 17 digs to highlight the win. Katie Harless (22 kills, 12 digs), Morgan Blevins (22 digs, 20 kills), Lacie Bertke (24 digs) and Cassie Farley (seven blocks, seven kills) contributed as part of Abingdon’s balanced attack.
Virginia High 3, Graham 0
Hannah Knight has 23 assists and seven kills and Camille McKenzie tallied seven aces and seven kills to help the Bearcats to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-9 Southwest District win at Graham.
Camden Jones added 13 digs and five kills for the Bearcats (17-4, 5-1).
Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 0
Lakin Burke and Madison Mayes slammed down eight kills apiece as Thomas Walker thumped Twin Spring 25-14, 25-18, 25-21.
Bella Schwartz (18 assists) and Savannah Hall (11 digs) were also vital to the victory.
George Wythe 3, Galax 0
The 15 service points, 13 assists and five digs provided by Alexis Vaught were among the highlights of George Wythe’s 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 win over Galax.
Marisa Turpin (12 kills, seven digs) also helped the Maroons improve to 12-8.
