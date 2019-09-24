Addie Hahn was on point from the service line, collecting seven aces as Patrick Henry posted a 25-9, 25-12, 25-15 Hogoheegee District volleyball victory over the Northwood Panthers.
Ella Maiden (nine kills), Abigail Belcher (seven kills, five blocks) and Logan Newberry (22 assists, six digs, two aces) also performed admirably for the defending VHSL Class 1 state champs.
Virginia High 3, Sullivan East 0
Camden Jones delivered 11 kills and six digs while Hannah Knight had 20 assists to lead the Bearcats to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 win over the Patriots.
Also leading VHS were Adie Ratcliffe (six kills), Dianna Spence (eight kills) and Bre Owens (nine digs).
Pacing Sullivan East were Gracie Byrd (10 kills), Hayley Grubb (eight digs), Zoe Johnson (five blocks) and Ashton Adkins (25 assists).
Honaker 3, Twin Springs 1
Halle Hilton and Hannah Hess each had nine kills as Honaker hammered out a 25-21, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18 triumph over the Twin Springs Titans.
Emma Barton’s 10 digs and Autumn Miller’s 13 assists also keyed the win.
Council 3, Castlewood 1
Alli Austin had 16 service points with eight aces and 10 kills to lead the Cobras to a 13-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 win over the Blue Devils.
Abby Stevens (five kills) and Lakota Helton (18 assists) also contributed to Council’s win.
Anneleise White (four kills, three blocks) and Brooke Traverse (four kills, one block) led Castlewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.