Maggie Orfield hustled her way to 23 digs as Holston collected a 24-26, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20 tri-umph over Northwood on Monday in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District volleyball tour-nament.
Abbey Conde (30 assists, 16 digs), Jordan Lowe (13 kills) and Zoe Eldreth (10 digs) helped the Cavaliers reserve a spot in Wednesday’s title match against Patrick Henry.
Patrick Henry 3, Chilhowie 0
A total team effort propelled Patrick Henry to a 25-6, 25-15, 25-19 win over Chilhowie in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Caitlin Pierce (eight digs, five aces), Chloe Adams (six digs) and Lindsey Walker (10 digs) were the leaders for Chilhowie.
Chilhowie 3, Rural Retreat 0
Caitlin Pierce slammed down nine kills and hustled her way to eight digs as Chilhowie cruised to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win over Rural Retreat in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Madison Prater’s five kills and an eight-assist, three-kill stat line from Josie Sheets were also key for the Warriors, who later lost to Patrick Henry in a semifinal match.
Richlands 3, Tazewell 0
Carson Richardson had 13 assists and eight digs while Kristen Hedrick added seven kills, a block and four aces to lead the Blue Tornado to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 win over the Bulldogs in a Southwest District first-round contest.
Also leading Richlands (12-5) were Lauren Earls (five kills, four assists, six digs, seven aces) and Katlynn Baldwin (six aces, eight digs).
Leading Tazewell were Alexa Boardwine (four kills, one block, 15 digs, one ace) and Madison Hoops (two kills, six assists, nine digs, one ace).
George Wythe 3, Grayson County 2
Marisa Turpin racked up 19 kills and 13 digs as the George Wythe Maroons rallied for a 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-9 win over Grayson County in the semifinals of the Mountain District tournament.
GW (15-12) also received 23 digs and 13 kills from Meleah Kirtner and 23 assists from Karrah James.
Rye Cove 3, J.I. Burton 1
Ashton Horton slammed down 13 kills and Kaleigh Sloan served six aces as Rye Cove recorded a 25-6, 25-11, 21-25, 25-6 Cumberland District victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders.
Sloan also had six kills and six digs, while Emily Bishop (16 assists, six digs) and Mattison Horton (seven digs) played well for the Eagles as well. Rye Cove plays Thomas Walker today in a semifinal match in Coeburn.
Grundy 3, Twin Valley 2
Emma Deel slammed down 18 kills as top-seeded Grundy outlasted No. 4 Twin Valley for a 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-9 triumph in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament.
Kennedi Plymal and Jessi Looney added nine kills apiece. Alexa Fiser’s 25 assists and Skylar Stiltner’s 29 digs and seven aces were also vital to the victory.
Ryleigh Hagerman (33 digs), Lexie Fuller (14 digs, 14 assists), Makayla Keen (11 kills, 11 digs) and Kamryn Vance (21 digs, 14 assists, 10 digs) were the stat leaders for Twin Valley
Honaker 3, Council 0
Halle Hilton (11 kills), Autumn Stevens (nine kills) and Abigail Lester (nine kills) led Honaker’s hit parade as the Tigers took a 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 victory over the Council Cobras in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament.
Autumn Miller’s 16 assists, Emma Barton’s 20 digs and Kacey Roark’s 15 service points were also among the highlights for Honaker.
Alli Austin (seven kills), Lyrissa Duty (two aces) and Lakota Helton (eight assists) led the way for Council.
Gate City 3, Lee High 0
The Gate City Blue Devils completely dominated in taking a 25-9, 25-18, 25-4 victory over Lee High in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
