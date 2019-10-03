Jessi Looney was locked in, finishing with 22 kills, 15 digs and six aces as the Grundy Golden Wave took a 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 win over Honaker in a first-place Black Diamond District volleyball showdown.
Grundy (8-6, 4-0) also received seven blocks from Emma Deel, a dozen kills from Kennedi Plymal and 33 digs from Skylar Stiltner.
The quintet of Autumn Miller (13 assists, 11 service points), Abigail Lester (12 kills, 11 service points), Mackenna Miller (nine assists), Hannah Hess (nine kills) and Emma Barton (13 digs) were the stat leaders for Honaker.
Virginia High 3, Richlands 0
Camden Jones collected 13 kills and five digs as the Virginia High Bearcats rolled to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 Southwest District win over Richlands.
Dianna Spence’s eight-kill, three-block effort, Hannah Knight’s 33-assist, 12-dig showing and Caitlin Hampton’s 12-dig, six-kill stat line were also vital for VHS.
Richlands (7-3, 2-3) Kristen Hedrick’s eight kills, Katlynn Baldwin’s 13 digs and Carson Richardson’s 11 assists.
Lebanon 3, Graham 0
Jaylee Stanley collected 23 assists as the Pioneers rolled to a 25-7, 25-6, 25-14 victory.
Kara Long (14 kills) and Averi Price (nine kills) also played well for Lebanon.
The Pioneers (14-7) look to avenge their lone Southwest District loss on Tuesday at SWD leader Virginia High.
Holston 3, Rural Retreat 0
Abbey Conde dished out 19 assists to go along with five kills and two aces as the Holston Cavaliers recorded a 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 Hogoheegee District victory over Rural Retreat.
Ryland Harrison (five kills, five blocks) and Madeline Statzer (six kills) had strong performances for Holston too.
Union 3, Gate City 2
Emili Brooks tallied 30 kills, 24 digs, four blocks and three aces and Jayda Smith added 22 kills, 21 digs and six blocks to lead the Bears to a 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-8 victory, moving into a second place tie in the Mountain 7 District with the Blue Devils.
Brook Bailey (48 assists, 12 digs, four blocks, three kills) and Isabella Bragg (30 digs, three aces also contributed for the Bears (15-6, 5-2).
Gate City (10-8, 5-2) was paced by Kaley Jenkins (35 assists), Kinslee Hammonds (14 kills), Bel Sallee (11 kills), Sarah Thompson (12 digs, 10 kills), Audrey Pendleton (18 digs, nine kills) and Lexie Summers (27 digs).
Abingdon 3, Ridgeview 0
Katie Harless was spiking, Emme Thompson was dishing and Lacie Bertke was digging as Mountain 7 District leader Abingdon took a 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.
Harless (16 kills), Thompson (28 assists, five aces), Bertke (16 digs), Morgan Blevins (nine kills, three aces) and Cassie Farley (eight kills, six digs) led the way for AHS.
Haley Mullins had five kills, while Lorin Phipps supplied 13 digs for Ridgeview.
Grayson County 3, George Wythe 0
Jacie Bennett soared her way to 13 kills as Grayson County improved to 12-1 with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-18 victory over GW.
George Wythe (10-8) received six kills from Nina Dillow and three aces from Karrah James.
Eastside 3, Twin Springs 0
The Eastside Spartans overpowered Twin Springs for a 25-14, 25-15, 25-21 triumph as Anna Whited’s 20 kills led the way.
Tinley Hamilton (18 assists), Kassi Large (three blocks) and Kacie Jones (13 digs) also had strong showings.
The 18 kills amassed by Emma Dingus and the 20 digs of Alyssa McCracken were notable stats for Twin Springs.
John Battle 3, Wise Central 0
Keelie Pippin supplied 23 assists and Bethany Smith added 24 digs as the Trojans took a 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 win.
Emma Harmon (11 kills) and Kelsey Blaylock (seven kills) also played well for Battle.
Charlee Long had a dozen kills, Hannah McAmis recorded 32 digs and Caitlin Glover dished out 23 assists for Central.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.