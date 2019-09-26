Alexis Vaught dished out 11 assists and served 10 aces as the George Wythe Maroons grabbed a 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 volleyball victory over the Graham G-Girls on Wednesday night.
The Maroons (9-7) also received 13 kills from Marisa Turpin and 17 assists from Karrah James.
Union 3, John Battle 0
Union’s dynamic duo of Emili Brooks and Jayda Smith carried the Bears to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 triumph over the John Battle Trojans.
Brooks stuffed the stat sheet with 24 kills, seven digs, four aces and two blocks, while Smith finished with 13 digs and 11 kills.
Battle was led by Emma Harmon’s six kills and Kendra Owens’ nine digs.
Tennessee High 3, Gate City 0
Kloey Tester and Kenzie Nickels each had nine kills as Tennessee High cruised to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 win over the Gate City Blue Devils.
Sydney Freeman’s five kills, Evie Cozart’s 12 digs and a combined 23 assists from Riley McCracken and Madison Curtin helped the Vikings (23-14) finish 5-0 against VHSL opponents this fall.
Lebanon 3, Richlands 0
Kara Long slammed down 24 kills and Averie Price had 15 kills of her own as Lebanon recorded a 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 Southwest District win over rival Richlands.
Jaylee Stanley’s 40 assists and Haley Finney’s 23 digs were also crucial for the Pioneers.
Richlands (6-2) lost its second SWD match in as many nights and the Blue Tornado were led by Mackenzie Osborne’s nine kills and Katlynn Baldwin’s 22 digs.
