Marisa Turpin had 13 kills, eight service points, seven digs and five aces to lead George Wythe to a 25-14, 25-3, 25-10 Mountain Empire District Tournament opening-round volleyball victory over Bland County on Thursday night.
Nina Dillow added 11 service points, six kills and five digs and Alexis Vaught contributed 14 service points and 12 assists. Karrah James tallied 13 assists and Meleah Kirtner matched with Turpin with five aces apiece.
Rye Cove 3, J.I. Burton 0
Emily Bishop had 20 assists, 13 service points, four digs and two aces and Kaleigh Sloan tallied 22 points, five aces, four kills and four blocks in the Eagles’ 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 Cumberland District win over the Raiders.
Lauren Sharpe and Makayla Harless had seven kills each for Rye Cove. Mattison Horton contributed 10 service points, three kills, three digs and two aces.
Thomas Walker 3, Castlewood 1
Talyn Dibrell had 12 kills and Abby Bullins added 10, leading the Pioneers to a 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22 Cumberland District victory over the Blue Devils.
Bella Schwartz added 31 assists, five digs, four kills and three aces for Thomas Walker. Other contributors for Thomas Walker included Autumn Collinsworth (9 kills), Laken Burke (five blocks, four kills) and Kaytee Livesay (10 digs).
Castlewood was led by Janakay Kiser (four kills, four aces), Layne Bush (seven blocks, six kills, two digs) and Anneliese White (five kills, four digs, three blocks, two aces).
Northwood 3, Chilhowie 0
Haliegh Snodgrass had eight kills and eight digs while Karleigh Stephenson had 19 assists and nine digs to lead the Panthers over the Warriors.
Jade Smith added six kills for Northwood.
Chilhowie was led by Caitlin Pierce (eight kills, nine digs), Josie Sheets (11 assists, seven digs) and Lindsey Walker (14 digs).
Twin Valley 3, Hurley 0
The Panthers opened the Black Diamond District Tournament by sweeping the Rebels
25-9, 25-20, 25-19. No other details were received.
Twin Valley will face BDD regular season champion Grundy on Monday in the semifinals on the Golden Wave’s home court.
Eastside 3, Twin Springs 0
The Eastside Spartans completed a perfect run through the Cumberland District with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-18 triumph over Twin Springs.
Emma Dingus led Twin Springs with five kills.
