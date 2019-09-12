PrepVBallCuff

Katie Harless had 20 kills and 13 digs as Abingdon earned a 25-16, 25-10, 16-25, 25-14 win over Union in a Mountain 7 District volleyball showdown on Thursday.

AHS (7-1, 2-0) also received 31 assists, 12 digs, eight kills and five aces from Emme Thompson. Union (7-4, 0-2) received 20 kills from Emili Brooks.

Patrick Henry 3, Grundy 0

Abigail Belcher and Logan Newberry each had six kills as the Rebels earned a 25-16, 25-20, 20-17 decision.

Grundy was led by Jessi Looney (seven kills, eight digs) and Skylar Stiltner (18 digs).

Grayson County 3, Rural Retreat 0

Abby Musser recorded her 1,000th career kill for Rural Retreat, but Grayson County took a 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 win over the Indians.

Honaker 3, Castlewood 0

Anneliese White collected five kills for Castlewood in the loss, which included a 27-25 second set.

Northwood 3, Council 2

Chloe Bordwine supplied 12 kills, 10 digs and 10 aces as the Panthers won a 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-8 marathon.

Wise County Central 3, Lee High 0

Charlee Long and Olivia Sanders each had 10 kills in Wise County Central’s 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 win over Lee High.

Sullivan South 3, Sullivan Central 2

Sullivan South avenged an earlier loss to Sullivan Central with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-13 victory. Central was led by Taylor Wilson’s 15 kills.

Holston 3, Twin Springs 0

Jordan Lowe slammed down nine kills as Holston took a 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 win over Twin Springs.

 Gate City 3, John Battle 2

Gate City rallied for a 25-22, 26-28, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9 win over the John Battle Trojans in an ultra-competitive Mountain 7 District match.

Science Hill 3, Tennessee High 1

The Hilltoppers of Science Hill topped Tennessee High.

It was Science Hill’s second victory of the season over the Vikings.

 

 

