What a Knight for the Bearcats.
Hannah Knight served 24 straight times to lead Virginia High to a rare 25-0 first set win over the Bulldogs, and the Bearcats then completed the Southwest District volleyball victory 25-10 and 25-12 in the final two sets.
Knight also had 10 assists and eight aces for the Bearcats. Maddy Moore contributed seven aces for Virginia High (12-3, 8-1 SWD).
Hayley Myers (12 digs) and Jensen Meade (seven digs) were the top performers for Tazewell.
Abingdon 3, John Battle 2
Morgan Blevins had 26 kills, 20 digs and four aces for Abingdon and the Falcons needed every single of them as they held off Mountain 7 District rival John Battle for a 25-13, 25-17, 28-30, 23-25, 15-9 triumph.
Emme Thompson (49 assists, 14 digs), Katie Harless (17 kills), Cassie Farley (11 kills) and Lacie Bertke (25 digs) had big-time performances as well for the Falcons.
It was a milestone evening for Battle as Keelie Pippin recorded her 1,000th career assist and Bethany Smith got career dig No. 1,000. Kelsey Blaylock and Emma Harmon had six kills apiece for the Trojans.
Honaker 3, Hurley 0
Abigail Lester amassed 16 kills as Honaker hammered Hurley 25-3, 25-8, 25-8 for a Black Diamond District win.
Autumn Miller’s 13 assists and Emma Barton’s 10 digs also contributed to the victory.
Union 3, Ridgeview 0
The Brooks sisters took care of business as Union rolled to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-9 Mountain 7 District win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.
Emili Brooks had 12 kills, seven digs, three aces and a block for the Bears (14-6, 4-2), while Desi Brooks finished with six kills and four digs.
Jayda Smith’s 13 kills, Isabella Blagg’s 14 digs and Brooke Bailey’s 27 assists were tops for Union.
Ridgeview (6-6, 0-4) got 11 digs from Lorin Phipps, eight digs from Kassidy Rasnake and four kills from Leah Newberry.
Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 0
Emma Dingus slammed down 15 kills as Twin Springs cruised to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 Cumberland District victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders.
Chloe Gilmer’s seven aces, Ryleigh Gillenwater’s 25 assists and Alyssa McCracken’s 18 digs were vital as well.
Council 3, Twin Valley 0
Behind 10 kills from Abby Stevens and 18 assists from Lakota Helton, the Council Cobras cruised to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-13 Black Diamond District win.
Alli Austin (eight kills) and Lyrissa Duty (17 service points) had standout performances as well for the winners.
Makayla Keen (13 digs, four kills), Maddie Witt (five aces) and Ryleigh Hagerman (15 digs) led the way for Twin Valley.
Patrick Henry 3, Rural Retreat 0
Abigail Belcher and Ella Maiden each had 10 kills to lead Patrick Henry to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-9 Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Hannah Holmes (nine digs) and Logan Newberry (10 assists, five aces) also played well.
Rural Retreat was led by Abby Musser with 10 kills and four digs and Alyssa Irvin, who contributed nine assists, five digs and one ace.
Richlands 3, Graham 0
Carson Richardson (13 assists, nine digs, four kills, three aces) and Lauren Earls (nine assists, six digs, four kills, two aces) did a little bit of everything as Richlands rocked Southwest District rival Graham 25-17, 25-11, 25-17.
Richlands (7-2, 2-2) also received six kills from Kristen Hedrick, five kills from Mac Osborne and five aces from Victoria Blankenship.
Lebanon 3, Marion 0
The Lebanon Pioneers powered their way to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-13 Southwest District road win over Marion.
Hannah Henson (10 digs, two aces), Calie Blackburn (seven assists, three digs) and Kaylee Holbrook (six kills) were the stat leaders for Marion.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Tennessee High 1
Dobyns-Bennett collected a 25-15, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23 win over Tennessee High and spoiled the final regular-season match of 2019 for the Vikings.
Kloey Tester (12 kills, 10 digs) and Macy Hurley (16 digs) were the leaders for THS.
Gate City 3, Lee High 0
Gate City’s Amy Reed recorded her 400th career head-coaching win as the Blue Devils earned a 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 Mountain 7 District victory over the Lee High Generals.
Eastside 3, Castlewood 0
Tinley Hamilton was on target with 26 assists and three aces as the Eastside Spartans cruised to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 Cumberland District win over Castlewood.
Kylee Yates added eight kills, while Anna Whited finished with 18 kills and 17 digs.
Holston 3, Chilhowie 1
Maggie Orfield hustled her way to 18 digs as the Holston Cavaliers collected a 17-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 Hogoheegee District victory over Chilhowie.
Abbey Conde (34 assists, 11 digs) and Madeline Statzer (12 digs, nine kills) also played well.
Mari-Beth Bordwine’s nine kills were tops for Chilhowie, while Lakken Hanshew (seven blocks, five kills) and Josie Sheets (13 digs, 10 assists) were strong in defeat.
George Wythe 3, Fort Chiswell 1
Marisa Turpin tallied 13 kills and eight digs as the George Wythe Maroons claimed a 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14 win over rival Fort Chiswell.
