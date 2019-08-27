BRISTOL, Va. – The last thing Pam Ratliff Newberry wanted for her defending state champion volleyball team was an easy season opener.
Be careful what you wish for, as the old saying goes.
The defending VHSL Class 1 champion Patrick Henry Rebels began a new season Tuesday night and got all it wanted from Washington County rival John Battle, claiming a 23-25, 25-11, 19-25, 25-18, 15-7 non-district victory over the homestanding Trojans.
Actually, it was exactly what the Rebels needed after romping to last season’s top prize.
“Winning 3-0 wouldn’t do us any good,” Newberry said. “I would take this kind of match over … even if we didn’t win, I still would have preferred a night just like this one.
“I changed our schedule this year to play 2A John Battle and to play George Wythe and some of these harder teams because we’ll need it in the long run. This was a great opener for us.”
But perhaps a bit too nerve wracking?
“My blood pressure may have been through the roof tonight,” Newberry, in her third season, said with a smile. “It took a lot of grit to pull this one out.”
After surrendering an 18-9 edge and dropping the first game, PH had to win the last two sets to overcome the defensive-minded Trojans, who led Game 4 by a 12-9 count at one point.
In the decisive fifth set, it was all Patrick Henry after the Rebels ran out to a 5-0 advantage behind the strong service game of senior Alyssa Evans, who totaled eight aces on the night.
In the end, Battle (0-1) simply could not overcome the net presence of senior Abigail Belcher (15 kills) and junior Ella Maiden (13 kills), a towering pair pushing the 6-foot-tall mark.
Still, Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer could not have been more pleased.
“PH is chasing another dream right now and they’re on the right track – and we knew what we were coming into tonight,” said Haderer, in her fourth year as Trojan mentor. “So for us to open the season against that bunch and take it to the limit like that, I am just so proud of the volleyball game that went on out there tonight.”
The Trojans were all about defense, turning in 66 digs as a team. Bethany Smith, an experienced senior, produced 21 digs herself.
“That’s our strong point this year and in fact, that’s been our strong point since I’ve been the coach here,” said Haderer, a former Trojan who played four years collegiately at UVa-Wise. “I don’t know if that’s because I was a defensive player or what, but that’s our identity.
“We’ve got some kids who are not afraid to be on the floor.”
Patrick Henry, which had a potential standout returnee transfer out of state, will now motor on in quest of a back-to-back state titles.
“We’ve got some good players back but we’re still very young in areas, like with our freshman setter tonight [Avery Maiden],” Newberry said. “Our No.1 setter [Logan Newberry] was just cleared medically today to return to action [although she didn’t play last night].
“Like I said, this was a good opener for us. We’re excited about what’s coming up this year.”