COEBURN, Va. – The Patrick Henry Rebels are on a level everyone else is trying to achieve.
The defending state champs beat Thomas Walker 25-16, 25-21, 25-9 on Wednesday night at Eastside High School to capture back-to-back Region 1D volleyball championships.
PH swept through the regional play for the second consecutive year, not losing a set.
“This is absolutely amazing to win it two years straight,” hitter Ella Maiden said. “We’ve had incredible teams both years. It’s been a tremendous journey.”
Maiden was all business for the Rebels. The junior dominated when she was on the floor, controlling the net in finishing with 20 kills and seven blocks.
“When Ella is on, there’s absolutely no stopping her,” Patrick Henry coach Pam Ratliff Newberry said. “Usually if she gets stopped, she stops herself. She has such knowledge of the game and such ability, she’s hard to control.”
The match followed a familiar flow. In the first set, Patrick Henry took the lead at 2-1 on an ace by Addie Hahn and quickly pulled away.
“We came out feeling confident,” Maiden said. “We want to play at state again, so we played with everything we had. It was nice coming out strong and having the momentum. It is always good to have a cushion.”
Thomas Walker (18-7) found its footing in the second set, leading by as many as six points. But the Rebels methodically fought back.
With the Pioneers leading 20-18, Ella Maiden had a block to pull within one. Led by Ella and her sister, Avery Maiden, Patrick Henry took seven of the final eight points to rally for the win.
“Honestly I was just trying to encourage everyone and get them up,” Ella Maiden said. “I wanted to get them uplifted because we had to win that set. Something clicked and we just all came together to get the win.”
Hahn got on a roll serving and the Rebels controlled the third frame, winning big for the sweep.
Patrick Henry (30-1) finished with 46 kills in the match, winning its 19th straight match. The only loss of the season for the Rebels came to Auburn on Sept. 14.
“This team worked so hard this summer,” said Newberry. “They deserve this more than anything.
“We had a good game last night [in a semifinal win over Eastside], but tonight we put all the pieces together. We were a little off on our outside hitting last night, but tonight they wanted to play. It’s really nice to have all of your guns loaded.”
Senior Abigail Belcher was also outstanding in the rotation with 15 kills and three blocks. Avery Maiden (36 assists, 19 digs, six blocks) and Hannah Holmes (14 digs) played well too.
“They’re good, you can’t take anything away from them,” Thomas Walker coach Kristen Murphy Parker said. “It’s not just one person doing it all for them. They have several hitters that put it down. They talk a lot to each other; their energy is really what got us. They bring a lot of energy, their crowd brings a lot of energy and that’s tough to compete with.”
Talyn Dibrell (eight kills) and Lakin Burke (six kills) led Thomas Walker up front. Isabella Schwartz dished out 19 assists.
It wasn’t a magical night, but the season does continue for the Pioneers, who finished third in the Cumberland District tournament. They will travel up the road to face Auburn on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
“Every team from here on out is going to be good,” Parker said. “I hope my girls come out a little more pumped up. We will go up there and give it our best shot.”
The Rebels will face a team they’re very familiar with – George Wythe. The Rebels and Maroons will be battling for the fifth time this season and PH is 4-0 in the previous meetings.
“We feel confident, but we’re not overlooking anybody,” Newberry said. “Winning tonight was big to play at home on Saturday. That was our goal.”
