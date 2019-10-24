EMORY, Va. – How did clinching a district championship on Senior Night sound to Hannah Holmes? She could dig it.
Holmes provided her usual hustle, Ella Maiden mashed down 18 kills and Avery Maiden dished out 33 assists as PH clinched the Hogoheegee District regular-season volleyball title with a 25-19, 25-8, 14-25, 25-21 win over the Holston Cavaliers.
No player in the history of Patrick Henry’s program has had more digs over the course of a career than Holmes and she added 26 to the ever-growing total with her defensive performance on Thursday.
“She is literally irreplaceable,” said PH coach Pam Ratliff Newberry. “I wish I had 20 of her. She picks up some balls that nobody gets to and she reads offenses like nobody’s business. Those few times she gets burned, I’m OK with that, because of all the other ones she picks up.”
The key for Holmes is communication.
“I just try to talk as much as I can and encourage other people,” Holmes said. “It’s a team sport.”
Holmes, Alyssa Evans (12 digs), Abigail Belcher (nine kills, three blocks), Sandy Wright and Abigail Hayden were the senior players honored in a pre-match ceremony and then the quintet went out and took care of business.
“We were all excited and really nervous,” Holmes said. “But we were really motivated because we wanted to win the district.”
PH (25-1, 8-0) has been without the services of setter Logan Newberry for a couple of weeks, while Elle Johnson was also injured. Avery Maiden, who has been filling in at the position, was ill earlier in the day but still stepped in and had 12 digs to go along with her 33 assists.
“We pulled it out as a team,” Coach Newberry said. “It was a team effort.”
Such an effort was needed as Holston (14-8, 6-2) gave a spirited effort. The Cavs battled PH to a 20-20 deadlock in the fourth game, but the Rebels were able to pull away.
“It’s disappointing to lose, obviously,” said Monica Parrott, Holston’s 21-year-old head coach and a former standout at Lebanon High School. “They’ve been working really hard in practice and these girls have put in a lot of time.”
Liyah French’s eight kills, Abbey Conde’s 19 assists and Maggie Orfield’s 16 digs led the way for Holston.
Another key for PH was the play of Ella Maiden, who happens to be one of the top players in Southwest Virginia.
“It’s perfect having her on the front row,” Holmes said. “I just say, ‘Hit it Ella.’”
Patrick Henry won the 2018 VHSL Class 1 state championship and a loss to Auburn in mid-September has been the only blemish on the Rebels’ record.
With the postseason ready to begin, Patrick Henry hopes for another deep playoff run.
“This is the best time to be playing the way we’re playing,” Newberry said. “We’ve kind of been up and down all year even though our record doesn’t reflect that. We’re firing on all cylinders right now and it’s nice.”
