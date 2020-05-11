Abingdon High School’s volleyball team resided at the top of the Mountain 7 District in 2019 and the Falcons remained in-house when it came to hiring a head coach.
Lora Asbury Kiser was appointed as Abingdon’s new boss last week, having served the previous seven years as an assistant coach on Rachel Harding Kopp’s staff.
Kiser led the junior varsity program at AHS the last two years and was the middle-school coach for five seasons previously.
A familiar face will replace Kopp, who stepped down after eight seasons, and Kiser shares many of the same philosophies as her predecessor.
“There is no reason to reinvent the wheel,” Kiser said. “I may bring a different perspective in ways in my new position, however, I am the same person. Our foundation will remain the same. They know what we all stand for, our expectations and how we operate. I believe the continuity will provide comfort to the girls, especially during the times we are living in.”
Like a coach of any sport at any level these days, Kiser has had to adapt due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and is keeping up with the returning players virtually and through social media channels.
“The situation is so fluid right now and I can’t give them specific answers as to when we will all be together in the gym again,” Kiser said. “But what I’m trying to do is show them that no matter what they come up against in volleyball or in life in general, they can use it to get better.”
A 2000 Abingdon graduate, Kiser was a standout swimmer and did not play volleyball for the Falcons.
“Too often athletes feel like they need to focus all of their attention and energy into one sport in order to achieve goals and I put myself into that box,” Kiser said. “I do not regret swimming or partaking in any activity that I did for a second. I was passionate about it and loved every second of it. I do, however, regret not pursuing other sports I love at a younger age.
“The fact that I did not play school [volleyball] has not impeded my ability to coach well. I have, however, had to work harder and dedicate more time to educating myself through conferences, mentorships, training, etcetera, than the average coach to compensate for less experience earlier on.”
Kopp has seen firsthand the dedication of her successor.
“Her biggest strength as a coach is her desire to grow and get better,” Kopp said. “She is constantly learning and wanting to know more about the game. … She knows the ropes and she will do an excellent job in continuing the traditions that represent Abingdon volleyball. She’s a great friend of mine and I am fully confident in her abilities to be at the helm of this program.”
Abingdon compiled a 25-4 last season and swept the Mountain 7 District regular-season and tournament titles. The Falcons saw their season end with a four-game loss to Hidden Valley in the semifinals of the Region 3D tourney.
AHS must replace six seniors off that squad, but the program will still have a talented core of returnees.
Morgan Blevins was a first-team All-Mountain 7 District honoree and will be back at the net.
“I think having Coach Kiser take over is an awesome fit,” said Lacie Bertke, a rising senior. “She always puts her all into her athletes and will work hard to make us all better. Already knowing her will definitely help because she knows the potential of the team and will do her best to get us as far as possible this season. I’m very excited for this season and I know there will be some great things expected to happen.”
