BRISTOL, Va. – After Caitlin Hampton slammed down a couple of key kills and unleashed some perfectly-placed serves during a pivotal point in Tuesday night’s match, Virginia High volleyball coach Ashley Johnson was not surprised that the senior had came through in the clutch.
“When we need a big play,” Johnson said. “Caitlin Hampton can always deliver.”
Hampton did so once again as part of a 13-kill, 12-dig performance in a 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-14 victory over Marion in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.
Top-seeded VHS (23-5) clinched a spot in Thursday’s title match against rival Lebanon (20-8), but there were a few tense moments for the Bearcats.
Marion tied the match at one game apiece with a second-game victory and played to an 18-18 deadlock in the third game, but Virginia High pulled away.
“I wasn’t so much nervous as I got anxious,” Hampton said. “But we got it together, we worked hard and we started having fun. When we have fun we start getting in a groove and start playing as us.”
Hampton, Hannah Knight (45 assists) and Camille McKenzie (13 digs, five kills) are the lone seniors on Virginia High’s roster.
“Caitlin is absolutely pivotal in a leadership role,” Johnson said. “She’s very good to stay positive and pick her teammates up.”
Camden Jones had another superb performance for Virginia High with 27 digs and 21 kills, while Bre Owens contributed 15 digs for the winners.
“A good thing about this team is that we’re not always having to have one person making a big play,” Johnson said. “We have several players out there that will get it done.”
Nothing came easy for Virginia High against the Scarlet Hurricanes.
“You can always expect a hard game from Marion,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a challenge and it’s always a good program you are going up against. The big thing for us right now is really knowing that you don’t look past anybody at this point in the season.”
Virginia High will try to add a Southwest District tournament title trophy to its collection on Thursday. Then it’s Region 2D tournament time for the Bearcats.
“This is what we have trained for and we’ve worked really hard to get to this point,” Hampton said. “I am really proud of us as a team to get this far. We just have to keep up the pace and keep working.”
Lebanon 3, Richlands 1
A strong finish made up for a sluggish start as Lebanon recorded a 22-25, 25-9, 25-23, 25-17 win over the Richlands Blue Tornado in Tuesday’s first semifinal match.
After dropping the first game, Lebanon regrouped to close things out.
“It was nerve-racking,” said Lebanon’s Kara Long. “It’s hard when you get beat the first set and are down one. You know you have to work harder and do the best you can to just keep winning.”
Long certainly did her part as she slammed down 24 kills to lead the way for Lebanon. Averie Price added 18 kills of her own for the Pioneers.
Carson Richardson (21 assists, eight digs, five kills, two aces), Katlynn Baldwin (41 digs, three aces), Lauren Earls (11 digs, nine assists, seven kills, two aces) and Ginger Short (nine kills) led the spirited effort for Richlands.
“It was a tough game,” Long said. “We just didn’t come out as strong as we usually do. We didn’t play the best we could, but we fought through it and got the win.”
A sixth meeting with Virginia High awaits the Pioneers in Thursday’s title match. VHS holds a 3-2 edge in the season series.
“It’s gonna be a dogfight again,” Long said. “They are a really good team. We’ll have to play really hard and match their intensity and energy to be able to pull out the win.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
