BRISTOL, Va. - As the mother of a feisty two-year-old daughter, life is different these days for Brittni Altmann Haderer, once a standout, multi-sport star at John Battle High School.
Still, even for an adoring mom, it might be said that volleyball has long been a first love.
“It’s always been a love,” said Haderer, who played four years collegiately at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “When I was in [high] school it was really whatever sport was in season that was the one I loved first and foremost. But it’s volleyball season all the time now, so I really love it.”
Haderer loved it Monday night, when her homestanding Trojans took a 27-29, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 win over Wise County Central in opening-round play of the Mountain 7 tournament.
Next up for fourth-seeded Battle is regular-season champion Abingdon in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Falcons won two earlier matches, but the Trojans (11-12) won’t be scared.
“They were both real battles, I’m telling you,” Haderer said. “The first one went five sets and the second one was like 25-23 and 28-26 before they swept us. But they were battles.”
Battle had its own hands full early with fifth-seeded Wise Central, which won the first set in marathon fashion. But the Trojans eventually came around and won going away.
“We started way too slow,” Haderer said. “And then we finally stepped in and took control the way we should have. We played at the net really well and our hitters were starting to score and find open spots, instead of just going up and swinging.
“We finally figured it out as a team, and it was a total team effort of taking care of each other.”
Haderer, who received a 19-kill, five-block game from powerful senior captain Emma Harmon, tipped her hat to the youthful Warriors, who have no seniors.
“I don’t believe we came in with an attitude that it’s going to be a walk in the park,” Haderer said. “Central was coming for us. They’re a tough team and the can play really tough.
“And I don’t think we respected too much of that and did all we could that first set to play our game. After that first set, it was like, ‘OK, let’s go, let’s turn it on.’ And that was the mindset we came with [after the first set].”
Senior setter Keelie Pippin produced 34 assists for Battle, which got 31 digs from senior tri-captain Bethany Smith, an experienced multi-sport leader for the Trojans.
“She [Smith] is our backbone,” Haderer said. “When she’s got it working on the back row now and she’s feeding our setter great balls to run an offense, then we can really crank it out.
“Cassidy Kiser, who had 16 digs, is another one who has really stepped up for us.”
Both teams will play in next week’s Region 2D tournament, giving the Warriors another shot to continue their season.
“We came out really strong to begin with, but we just didn’t have the fire with us the rest of the game,” said Wise Central sophomore Bayleigh Allison, a team captain for coach Jessica Sturgill. “They really do have a strong block and we just couldn’t get around that tonight.”
Olivia Sanders (11 kills), Charlee Long (eight kills), Allison (eight kills) and Gabby Hall (seven kills) were the top hitters for Central. Caitlin Glover had 35 assists and Hannah McAmis added 34 digs in the loss.
