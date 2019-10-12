SALTVILLE, Va. – Members of John Battle High School’s volleyball team were fired up before, during and after Saturday’s match against Virginia High in the finals of the Northwood Invitational.
Having succeeded in a season-long search for a signature victory, the Trojans had every reason to be a little more high-spirited when it was all said and done.
“Today,” said John Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “We made a statement.”
Battle’s 25-17, 25-23 win over VHS capped a perfect day that also included triumphs over Richlands, Northwood and Thomas Walker.
Virginia High had beaten the Trojans twice earlier in the season, but Battle exacted some revenge this time around.
“We really needed this win,” said senior defensive specialist Bethany Smith. “We came out ready to play. We wanted to do our best and we did.”
John Battle’s record is just 8-10, but the Trojans have lost five matches that went five games. A victory over co-Southwest District leader Virginia High certainly provided a confidence boost.
“It’s almost like we haven’t been able to finish matches,” said John Battle senior Emma Harmon. “I feel like we definitely got over the hump today and we hope it carries over to the rest of the season.”
Battle took care of business against the Bearcats.
Harmon (eight kills, four blocks) and Logan Leonard (five blocks) got the job done on the front row.
“We’ve talked a lot about quickness and how important their role is at the net,” Haderer said. “They really showed up today.”
Setter Keelie Pippin was her steady self with 13 assists and eight digs.
Meanwhile, Smith hustled her way to 14 digs.
“She is everywhere on the floor,” Harmon said. “Without her, the defense is shot.”
Smith has more than 1,000 career digs to her credit.
“She’s a leader and she shows it out here when she plays,” Haderer said. “The kid loves this game and I never have to worry about her effort. She is our backbone.”
Never slacking off is a Smith trademark.
“I just make sure I am moving around constantly and ready to react to anything,” Smith said. “I have great teammates to help me out and I love it so much.”
Virginia High (21-5) was not able to cap an eventful week with a win.
The Bearcats dropped a hard-fought, four-game match to SWD rival Lebanon on Tuesday.
Virginia High traveled to Bluefield and beat Graham on Thursday.
The Bearcats played five matches on Saturday with victories over Thomas Walker, Wise County Central, Rye Cove and Richlands preceding the loss to the Trojans.
“It was a good test of stamina,” said VHS coach Ashley Johnson. “The other part is that it brought us back down to where we need to be and made us realize we need to be mentally focused. I think after being a little tired, it’s easy to lose that focus when you face a team that you’ve beaten before. It’s a good lesson for us to learn that you can’t look past anybody. John Battle came out and played well and we did not play our best.”
Camden Jones continued her 2019 hit parade for VHS with 35 kills in the five matches. Dianna Spence (29 kills), Bre Owens (31 digs), Hannah Knight (87 assists, 29 digs) and Caitlin Hampton (21 kills) had productive days as well for the Bearcats.
As for Battle, four Mountain 7 District matches remain on the schedule for the Trojans.
“The girls haven’t been satisfied with what we’ve accomplished all season long,” Haderer said. “We’ve been so close so many times to just completely turning around our season. … It was like a reset button today and we just took control.”
