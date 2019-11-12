BRISTOL, Va. – Union senior Emili Brooks used a textbook motion to establish a Virginia High School League record for career kills.
Union’s other kill machine relies on a different technique.
Six-foot senior Jayda Smith displayed intellect and athletic ability as the Bears posted a 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 win over the Gate City Blue Devils in the Region 2D finals at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
While the graceful 5-10 Brooks has earned most of the headlines for Union, Smith has accumulated nearly 1,000 kills with her unique approach.
“I don’t really care about making the big kill. When I jump up, I look to see where the defense is, try to place the ball and just get the point,” Brooks said.
Brooks supplied 16 kills, 11 digs and three blocks Tuesday as the Bears improved to 24-8. Union will host Floyd County Saturday in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
There was suspense to Tuesday’s match.
After taking a 4-2 lead in the opening set, Gate City (18-11) earned a 7-4 advantage in set two and led 10-8 in the third set.
Just as the Blue Devils would begin to get into a groove a comfort zone, Smith would find a hole by confusing defenders with placement and pace.
“Jayda is our emotional leader and making smart plays is part of that,” Union coach Kim Moore.
As usual, the powerful Brooks had fans buzzing en route to a 20-kill and 17-dig performance. Brooks now has 1,767 career kills.
“Emili is a phenomenal athlete,” Smith said. “We’ve been best friends since second grade and I’m glad she gets all the attention.”
So how did Smith, who also a 4.0 grade point average, develop her Volleyball 404 approach.
“Coach Moore does a great job of teaching us,” Smith said. “Playing basketball and seeing the floor also helps. Things just kind of click.”
The other successful cogs for Union Tuesday included freshman libero Isabella Blagg (22 digs) and freshman setter Brooke Bailey, who contributed 24 assists, 15 digs and three kills.
Bailey had the challenge of replacing current Hollins University setter Zoe Brooks, who accumulated 2,770 career assists for Union.
“At the start of the year, I didn’t expect to do all this,” Bailey said. “I had few nerves early in the season, but we’ve been able to get the timing down. It’s an amazing feeling to work with the type of hitters we have.”
Gate City was led by senior Kinslee Hammonds (seven kills, three blocks), Ashley Stanley (13 assists, six digs, five kills) and Brooklyn Smith (six kills).
“We’ve got to learn to play together and fight from start to finish. We didn’t always do that tonight, and it showed,” GC coach Amy Reed said. “We played great at times, and then we scrambled some eggs and quit playing together.”
The Blue Devils will travel to Radford Saturday.
“We’ve had growth and we’re not done yet,” Reed said. “I still believe in this team, but everyone has to step up.”
Moore pointed to the maturation of her squad, which has followed a 25-6 season last year that ended in the Class 2 semifinals against Radford.
“It’s really been a journey from the way we played in our early matches,” Moore said. “The girls have done a great job of buying into the program and into each other.”
As for the low-key Smith who is planning a career in nursing, her goal remains constant.
“I don’t care about stats. I just want to win,” Smith said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
