COEBURN, Va. – It will be the defending state champions facing a state tourney newcomer tonight in the finals of the VHSL Region 1D volleyball tournament.
The Patrick Henry Rebels – last year’s Class 1 champs – displayed too many weapons as they rolled to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-13 sweep over host Eastside in their semifinal match. In the opener, Thomas Walker withstood a stiff challenge from Holston, rallying for a 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 victory to advance to state play for the first time in program history.
Although with a loss its season would have been over, Patrick Henry (29-1) was calm and confident, never getting frustrated in the match. The Rebels played their best at clutch moments.
“This is unbelievably sweet,” said Patrick Henry coach Pam Ratliff Newberry. “The girls really pulled together, they’ve been putting everything together the last few weeks and I think they showed that tonight.”
The defense was outstanding as the Rebels seemed to get a hand on everything. Although they have some solid hitters, the Spartans struggled to get the ball down.
“Our key was just being smart,” Newberry said. “When we were out of position, we were able to make a smart play and not force something. The front row and back row, both did a phenomenal job doing that.”
Alyssa Evans (16 digs), Hannah Holmes (16 digs) and Ellie Johnson (12 digs) did a remarkable job on the back row. The defensive play at the net was also stellar with Abigail Belcher and Avery Maiden notching five blocks each and Ella Maiden contributing four blocks.
“We put up a really tall front row,” Newberry said. “We’ve blocked well all year. I expected a big blocking game, just because Eastside has some good hitters.
Ella Maiden dominated the net, finishing with 19 kills. Belcher (eight kills) and Avery Maiden (four kills) were also solid up front. Avery also directed the play with 27 assists. No matter where they were at in their rotation, Patrick Henry was never weak.
“That’s been nice this year,” Newberry said. “Even when they’re off, I have girls on the bench ready to go in and make it happen. It’s been nice to be able to mix the sets up this season.”
The Rebels took the lead for good at 11-10 in the first set. They pulled away to go up 20-14, but Eastside (20-6) kept fighting. The Spartans pulled within 22-21 but Belcher had a slam in the corner to slow the Spartans. MacKenzie Chapman had a spike to put them a point away, then Belcher and Ella Maiden combined on a block to win it.
The second set was tied for the 14th time at 19-all. But the Rebels took the next four points, and after Eastside came within 24-21, Ella Maiden ended it with a kill for a 2-0 advantage in the match. The third set was all Patrick Henry, which took the lead at 3-2 pulled away for the sweep.
Anna Whited (11 kills, 13 digs) led Eastside, while Tinley Hamilton (14 assists) and Laura Lanteri (12 digs, five kills) played well in defeat.
“Patrick Henry is good – I mean they’re good,” Eastside coach Brianne Casteel Bailey said. “We had to overcome some adversity this week, with injury, illness and a death in a family. We’ve just had to fight something different all week that weren’t volleyball-related. But I couldn’t ask for any more from my girls, how hard they practiced and how hard they came out and played.”
Thomas Walker 3, Holston 1
In the other semifinal contest, the Thomas Walker Pioneers (17-6) posted a historic win
“I couldn’t be more proud as a coach,” said TW coach Kristen Murphy Parker. “This is exciting, this is the first time for our program and it’s a big deal for a second-year coach. This is what you work for as a coach, you want to get your players in the best place possible, but they’ve done all the work. They’ve made my job easier.”
Holston (16-7) faced a 24-22 deficit in the first set but took the final four points to rally for the win. The Cavaliers then raced out to a 20-12 lead in the second set, but the Pioneers had an eight-point run to tie it up and then won it 25-22. The Cavaliers could never regain the momentum as Thomas Walker won it in four.
“That’s one of the things I told the girls, it’s not just a physical game, it’s a mental game,” Holston coach Monica Parrott said. “If there’s a moment you get down, you have to be able to pull yourself back up and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”
Talyn Dibrell (17 kills), Lakin Burke (11 kills) and Madison Mayes (eight kills) powered the Pioneers. Isabella Schwartz tallied 35 assists and two aces in the win.
Jordan Lowe and Liyah French led Holston with nine kills each. Abbey Conde delivered 32 assists in the loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.