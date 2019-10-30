GRUNDY, Va. — Honaker and Grundy are evenly matched.
Tuesday’s Black Diamond District finals proved that.
Honaker avenged two regular season losses to Grundy with a 3-2 win over the Golden Wave in the BDD tournament Tuesday.
Council took third place with a 3-0 sweep of Twin Valley.
Honaker (16-6) got inspired play across the board. The Tigers won the first set, took a 2-1 lead when Grundy (14-8) rallied to force a fifth set.
A 7-2 start gave the Tigers the lead for good there and senior Abigail Lester capped off a 25-23, 15-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10 win with her 17th kill.
“We had to push really hard, we’d lost to them twice in a row,” Lester said, “We’ve been working on our digs and we had to hit really hard against them,”
The Tigers never seemed to lose their edge, even when Grundy rallied
“We had a lot to prove tonight,” Honaker coach Jared Miller said. “We didn’t show up and play our best either time we played Grundy.
“Both teams played really good tonight and this how I feel it should’ve been all season, but I’m happy to have it now.”
Honaker got nine kills from Halle Hilton, 22 assists and 16 service points from Autumn Miller and 24 digs from Emma Barton.
“Honaker was really motivated to beat us. Give them credit,” said Grundy coach Vickie McComas whose club swept its way through the BDD in the regular season. “We didn’t have our best game tonight or in the semifinals, and it carried over.”
Kennedi Plymal had a huge game for Grundy with 29 kills and 28 digs. Emma Deel added 12 kills and 12 blocks. Skylar Stiltner came up with 30 digs, Alexa Fiser had 30 assists and 21 service assists and freshman Jessi Looney added 11 kills and 19 digs,
In the third-place match, senior hotter Abby Stevens led Council to a 25-15 25-11, 25-23 sweep of Twin Valley.
Stevens notched 17 kills, most of them set up by Lakota Helton, Another senior, Helton had 19 assists as well as 12 service points.
“That was probably Abby’s best game all year,” Council coach Tonya Thompson said. “We were coming off a tough loss (Monday) night and we looked like a different team tonight.”
Abby Rose 14 service points for the Cobras.
Twin Valley got 14 digs from Ryleigh Hagerman and 13 from Makayla Keen.
