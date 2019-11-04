WYTHEVILLE, Va. – You never know which multi-talented standout will play the starring role each night for the volleyball team at George Wythe High School.
It was Nina Dillow’s turn on Monday.
Dillow stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 13 digs, nine kills, six aces and two assists as the Maroons notched a 25-15, 26-28, 25-23, 25-21 hard-fought victory over Narrows in the first round of the VHSL Region 1C tournament.
After finishing as regional runner-up and advancing to the state tournament last season, GW’s veteran players know that the margin of error come playoff time is narrow.
The Maroons (16-13) certainly didn’t have it easy against Narrows.
The Green Wave overcame a 16-9 deficit to win the second game and tie the match. However, George Wythe staved off the upset mid by taking the last two games.
“We definitely expected them to be really good defensive-wise,” Dillow said.
Dillow is good defensively, at the net and at the service line as she showcased on Monday. With just eight players on the roster, that’s a must as Meleah Kirtner (17 digs, six kills), Alexis Vaught (11 assists), Marisa Turpin (12 kills) and Karrah James (18 assists) made key contributions as well.
“A bunch of us played travel ball on the side and have put in the work,” Dillow said. “We hope to go farther this year.”
It’s been a topsy-turvy season for the Maroons, but they got a breakthrough with a five-game win over Grayson County in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.
“We’ve played really well at moments and then had some moments where we didn’t play so well,” said George Wythe coach Jo Repass. “They’ve really came together as a team and learned to support each other. I’m super proud of them for pushing through and fighting through.”
Narrows (11-15) was led by Mya Robertson’s 14 kills, Halee Kast’s 10 kills and Cristin Blaker’s 28 assists.
“We started working together and talking to each other and playing our game [in the second game],” said Narrows coach Sherry Duncan. “I’m proud of them.”
The Green Wave had no answer for Dillow.
“She did pretty good in the middle,” Duncan said. “She’s going to get hands on the ball in the middle when she’s in front of you.”
Up next for George Wythe is a Thursday night semifinal match at Covington. The Cougars advanced with a 25-20, 15-25, 25-23, 25-21 win over Grayson County.
“We won against Covington earlier this year in a tournament at Auburn,” Repass said. “They are a solid team. It’ll be another match where we’re going to have to show up and play from start to finish.”
