How would one sum up Eastside High School volleyball team’s march through the Cumberland District in 2019? Perfect.
Laura Lanteri’s 24 digs and eight kills were among the highlights as the Spartans collected a 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 triumph over Rye Cove in the championship match of the Cumberland Dis-trict tourney on Thursday night.
Anna Whited (15 kills, 13 digs, two blocks), Tinley Hamilton (28 assists, 10 digs), Kaylee Yates (nine kills, two blocks), Kacie Jones (13 digs) and Hailey Mitchell (five kills, five digs) also helped Eastside add the district tournament title trophy to the regular season crown they’d already won.
Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 0
Bella Schwartz made history and Thomas Walker clinched a Region 1D tournament berth.
Schwartz became the first player in the history of TW’s program to reach the 1,000-assist mark for a career as the Pioneers posted a 25-8, 25-14, 25-21 victory over Twin Springs in the third place match of the Cumberland District tourney.
Schwartz finished with 16 assists, four digs and three aces on her memorable night. Talyn Di-brell had seven kills for TW, while Autumn Collinsworth, Lakin Burke and Madison Mayes sup-plied five kills apiece.
Thomas Walker hosts Chilhowie on Tuesday in an opening-round Region 1D tourney match. TW coach Kristen Murphy Parker is a Chilhowie graduate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.