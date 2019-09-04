Kinslee Hammonds had 15 kills and seven blocks as Gate City outlasted Sullivan East for a 21-25, 25-18, 25-10, 21-25, 15-10 on Wednesday night in a thrilling back-and-forth volleyball match.
The Blue Devils (1-1) also received 14 kills from Bel Sallee, 35 assists from Kaley Jenkins and 17 digs from Lexie Summers.
East (6-5) received nine kills apiece from Riley Nelson and Gracey Byrd. Ashton Adkins (33 assitss), Cayden Bawgus (28 digs) and Hayley Grubb (17 digs) played well for the Patriots.
Tennessee High 3, Union 0
Kloey Tester once again stuffed the stat sheet – this time with 12 kills, eight aces and seven digs – as the Tennessee High Vikings ran their winning streak to eight matches with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 triumph over Union.
Jamayia Honaker (10 kills), Kenzie Nickels (nine kills, three blocks) and Macy Hurley (13 digs) also had strong showings as THS improved to 12-4, while Riley McCracken and Madison Curtin combined for 27 assists.
Emili Brooks led Union (3-1) with 11 kills, Brook Bailey dished out 17 assists and Isabella Blagg and Desi Brooks each had seven digs.
Eastside 3, Letcher County Central (Ky.) 1
Anna Whited got it done at the net (19 kills) and at the service line (eight aces) as Eastside earned a 25-27, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22 win over Letcher County Central.
Kaylee Yates (13 kills), Kacie Jones (19 digs) and Tinley Hamilton (18 assists) were stars for the Spartans as well.
