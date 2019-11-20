EMORY, Va. – The volleyball fans began arriving at Patrick Henry High School over one hour before Tuesday’s Class 1 semifinal showdown.
Most of those fans from PH lingered long after the Auburn Eagles recorded 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-18 decision before a packed gym.
“The ride we’ve had the past four years has been so amazing,” PH senior middle hitter Abigail Belcher said. “It means a lot that everyone appreciates what we’ve done as much as we do.”
According to Auburn coach Sherry Millirons, the match came down to one factor.
“Serving. We had to keep serving to keep the ball away from their big girls and setter. That was our whole game plan,” Millirons said. “We missed a few serves, but our girls stayed aggressive.”
PH (31-2) fell behind early in the first set and never found a comfort zone.
“To be super honest, we beat ourselves,” third-year PH coach Pam Ratliff Newberry said. “Auburn didn’t do anything to hurt us. We made a ton of mistakes, and just mentally blew it.”
With Belcher taking control of the net, PH rallied from a 17-15 deficit to win the second set. But Auburn then seized control in the third set by taking a 6-2 advantage.
“We couldn’t pass,” Ratliff Newberry said. “You can’t run an offense if you can’t pass. We played bad.”
Auburn (30-2) lost in four sets to PH in last year’s year state semifinals. The Eagles did not forget.
“To have to come down to the same place and play the same team – absolutely that’s motivation,” Millirons said
After falling behind 9-4 in the fourth set, PH closed within 10-9 behind the work of freshman setter Avery Maiden and junior hitter Ella Maiden.
That’s when Auburn took over behind 5-foot-11 sophomore hitter Alyson Martin.
“We knew coming in that that would it be pretty wild in this gym, so we prepared for it and did a good job,” said Martin, who finished with 13 kills.
Millirons offered insight into her preparation for the semifinal rematch.
“I asked the girls what was the biggest issue last year, and they said it was just so loud. So I put a CD in our sound system and we cranked it up for the entire practice,” Millirons said. “Them at the end of practice, I just told the girls to block it all out and just focus on our teammates and coaches.”
Auburn took a 23-match win streak into Tuesday. The run include a two-set victory over PH in the Auburn Invitational.
“Both teams improved since that match,” said Hannah Holmes, who established a PH career record for digs. “We just made more team errors than usual tonight and beat ourselves.”
Holmes said the support of the fans was the highlight of the emotional evening.
“We had a pep rally before the match. And tonight, all our teachers came out for support along with pretty much all our students,” Holmes said. “I’m really grateful for everybody.”
Senior Rachel Harding added 11 kills for Auburn, which will face Riverheads (23-3) for the Class 1 title at noon Saturday in the Salem Civic Center.
Meanwhile, the Rebels will look to build on their volleyball culture following the graduation of five seniors.
“This was just one of those nights but you can’t replace the memories that this team has made,” Ratliff Newberry said. “Most teams never see this point of the season. I’m super blessed to have these girls, these coaches and these fans.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.