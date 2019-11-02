ABINGDON, Va. – Union High School senior Emili Brooks might’ve broken a state record on Saturday, but her team couldn’t crack the Abingdon code.
The Abingdon Falcons earned a 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 victory over the Union Bears to win the Mountain 7 District tournament title and beat the bunch from Big Stone Gap for the third time in 2019.
The Falcons (24-3) have not lost a home match this season and didn’t lose to a district opponent either in sweeping the regular season and tournament titles.
“Pretty pleased,” said Abingdon coach Rachel Harding Kopp.
Abingdon might’ve been wearing white tops and dark blue shorts on Saturday, but to many rivals they wear the black hat as the largest school in the Mountain 7 District. The lone Class 3 school in a league with six Class 2 teams certainly has a target on its back.
“The teams in our district don’t like us very much,” Kopp said. “We’re in the district, we can’t help it. We wanted to make a statement and I think we did. … Playing teams like Union, Gate City and John Battle – all those teams want to knock us off. We play some competitive matches throughout the season and that’s only going to help us down the road.”
Competing against a hitter the caliber of Brooks can’t hurt either as she became the VHSL’s career kills leader on Saturday when she put down a powerful spike in the first game. She finished with 14 kills to push her total to 1,727.
According the state’s online record book, Fort Defiance’s Megan Good established the previous record of 1,716 from 2010-13.
“She’s very good and always slamming the ball down,” said Abingdon’s Morgan Blevins, who had a 20-kill, 18-dig, six-ace stat line. “It helps us going into the [regional tourney] after playing a hitter like that. … It’s always a tough match with them. We always want to beat each other and it feels good to beat them three times. Last year, I believe they got us three times.”
Brooks has been a stalwart for Union for four seasons at the net.
“I am so happy for Emili,” said Union coach Kim Mathes Moore. “I know she’ll give her teammates she’s had over the years some credit in accomplishing that. It’s a great achievement for Emili, but also a great accomplishment for the program and speaks to the players who have helped her [get the record].”
Jayda Smith (13 kills, 12 digs), Isabella Blagg (22 digs) and Brook Bailey (31 assists) were the other leaders for Union on Saturday. The Bears begin defense of their VHSL Region 2D title on Wednesday with a first-round home match against Marion.
“At this point everybody has to be playing the right kind of volleyball,” Moore said. “We’ll get back in the gym on Monday and get back to work.
Abingdon hopes to make a deep postseason run of its own and hosts Magna Vista on Tuesday. The Falcons have a deep roster that is paced by Blevins, Emme Thompson (39 assists, eight digs, three aces), Katie Harless (11 kills, eight digs, three blocks), Cassie Farley (seven kills, five blocks), Lacie Bertke (13 digs) and several other contributors.
The Falcons played second fiddle to Union last year in the Mountain 7 District and got bounced in the first round of the Region 3D tournament. The vibe is a little different at AHS this fall.
“We kind of have the same girls, but they feel different and they’ve approached the whole season different,” Kopp said. “We aren’t making as many mental mistakes and we’re playing together more. They don’t fuss with each other, they just band together and have weathered a bunch of storms and I hope they can just push through.
“I think the difference really isn’t personnel, just in their heads and their hearts it’s a little different and on the backs of six seniors, you would expect nothing less.”
Gate City 3, John Battle 2
The third-place match was played with all the intensity of a do-or-die playoff contest as Gate City survived for a 17-25, 25-18, 10-25, 25-20, 15-12 victory over the John Battle Trojans.
Gate City (16-10) raced out to a 9-1 lead in the deciding fifth game, only to see Battle (10-14) rally back to force an 11-11 deadlock. The Blue Devils eventually prevailed.
“It was one of those that was just for bragging rights,” said Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “This game meant nothing in the [Region 2D] tournament as far as seeding. It wasn’t going to change that aspect of it, but this was a match that is a great rivalry and it was a battle. We all knew it was going to go five.”
Emma Harmon’s 12 kills, six digs and four blocks led the Trojans, while Bethany Smith (24 digs), Kelsey Blaylock (10 kills) and Keelie Pippin (27 assists) played well too. Battle travels to Lebanon on Wednesday in a first-round regional tournament match.
Stuffing the stat sheet for Gate City was Kaley Jenkins with 29 assists, seven digs and three aces. Sarah Thompson and Ashley Stanley had a dozen kills apiece for Gate City, which hosts Richlands on Wednesday.
How does GC coach Amy Reed feel heading into the Region 2D tournament?
“Pretty good,” she said. “We’ve got to keep working. Every time we have an opportunity to be on the court we have to push ourselves to get better and better and better. … They can go as far as they want to go or we can go home as fast as they want to. It really depends on this team. They are very capable of doing some special things, so we’ll see.”
