ABINGDON, Va. – The six seniors on the Abingdon volleyball team completed a perfect run through the Mountain 7 District Thursday night.
According to senior Megan Counts, there is one underlying reason for that success.
“We have a connection,” Counts said. “It’s been building for years, and it flows over to the court in each match.”
Before a near-capacity senior night crowd, the balanced Falcons flowed to a 25-22, 28-26, 25-19 decision over the John Battle Trojans.
The reliable senior tandem of Katie Harless (16 digs, 13 kills, three aces) and Emme Thompson (40 assists, eight digs) steered Abingdon to its latest victory.
“Our goals for this season included having an undefeated record at home and in the district,” AHS coach Rachel Kopp said. “We’re pleased with what we’ve accomplished so far, but we’ve got more goals for the postseason.”
The Falcons (22-3, 12-0) will host the final two rounds of the Mountain 7 tournament next week before hosting a Region 3D first-round match in two weeks.
John Battle, which will host a first round Mountain 7 tourney match Monday, opened an 11-5 lead in the opening set against AHS. The Trojans also fought off three set points in the second set and took a 3-1 advantage in set three.
“That was an amazing match,” said Battle coach Brittni Haderer, who relies on seven seniors. “We’ve fixed some things the last couple weeks and become more of a team.”
The Trojans (10-12, 5-7) were led by Keelie Pippin (10 assists, six digs, five kills), Bethany Smith (16 digs) and Kelsey Blaylock (eight digs, six kills).
“This is the kind of battle we needed to prepare for the tournament,” Haderer said. “At this point in the year, everybody is fighting for another chance.”
Abingdon was also led by Morgan Blevins (11 kills, 12 digs), senior Cassie Farley (10 kills), Alexis Brown (eight kills) and Lacie Bertke (14 digs).
“We’ve all worked and grown together to reach this point, and it was important for us to go out strong like this,” Thompson said. “Battle usually brings the heat, and we were able to respond.”
Thompson, a three-year starter at setter, embraces the role of floor director.
“It’s always fun to set when you have hitters like we have,” Thompson said.
Defense and passing are strong points for AHS, and Kopp said that has come with experience.
“You have to know the tendencies of your teammates in volleyball and the players on this team complement each other well,” Kopp said.
Counts, the sister of Emory & Henry football player Carter Counts, created a senior memory in the second set the hard way. During a long rally, she scrambled to the ball and lofted it over her head while still running.
The wild sequence culminated in a point for AHS seconds later when Battle was unable to get the ball back over the net.
“I don’t know how all that happened,” Counts said. “I just tried to get the ball over any way I could. I didn’t see where the ball landed, but things worked out.”
Counts finished with 11 digs and a wide smile.
“This was a special night because I’ve been playing volleyball for seven years with this program,” Counts said. “We’ve all come a long way and we will all have a lot of memories.”
