It was a moment Hagan Oakley will never forget.
The Tennessee High doubles team of Oakley and senior David Bieger were down one set and 4-1 in the second set in a state quarterfinal match last year in Murfreesboro.
A quick meeting and pep talk set the stage for a comeback to remember.
“It would have been the easiest thing in the world just to give up then and just cut our losses, but we kind of met in the back of the court at one point,” Oakley said. “I said, ‘David, this is our last shot, probably after this game there is no going back so this is our last shot to win a state ring this year.’
“We went back and we won like 12 straight games I think it was and after that we just had so much momentum moving forward that we just couldn’t be stopped. It was an awesome time.”
It certainly was. The Tennessee High duo rallied from that point to win the next two matches and claim the TSSAA Large School doubles championship, the Vikings fifth boys’ doubles title since 2010.
There has to be a special connection for a doubles partnership, which includes the innate ability to know where the other one will be during a match.
They had it for sure, having played together often while growing up, although they didn’t play much doubles before last season.
“We had only played doubles a couple of times before the season, but we had played a lot of tournaments together so we knew each other really well,” Oakley said. “Going on the court we had good chemistry as friends and we really used the doubles matches to concrete that and it just turned into something great.”
Hopes were high for a repeat. Not only that, but Oakley felt the Vikings had a chance to claim a state team title, the school’s sixth, and first since Bieger’s freshman season in 2017.
“We were really looking forward to this year. Me and David had been working a lot, but the rest of the team has really put in the work this year and we were hoping to not only to defend our doubles title, but to go for a team title this year,” Oakley said. “Last year we were scrambling to figure out who we were going to put in the bottom four, but this year it could have seen every one of our players playing any of the bottom four because they had all improved and worked so hard.”
Instead, the coronavirus forced a delay and then ultimately the cancellation of not only school, but also of the spring sports season, a devastating blow for all, but especially for high school seniors.
“It just kills me to think about them. I know how much pain this is causing me and I am a sophomore,” Oakley said. “For this to be their last season and this was our last chance to do big things this year. All the seniors in sports, I just feel so bad for cutting these great experiences short.
“This was going to be the best year that I think we will have in a long time. For a lot of them this is going to be the end of their tennis career. The state tournament would probably have been the last hurrah for a lot of them and they are just losing that whole life experience.”
Oakley is working toward completing his academics via online classes, and credits his teachers for a fairly smooth transition from the normal scene of being in a classroom with instructors and classmates.
“It is pretty different. Honestly I am pretty happy with how the teachers are handling it,” Oakley said. “I think a lot of them are trying to keep it pretty stress-free by giving you options for a lot of work for students who know they need to learn the material.
“I just think all in all they are doing a good job getting the material we need and not making it an overload of work.”
He definitely understands the importance of his academics.
“I am a pretty good student,” he said. “I keep my grades up. I value that a lot.”
He is also still getting on the courts when he can, with an eye toward being ready for the 2021 season.
“I have been playing some tennis. I go out to the Bristol Racquet Club pretty much every day and I go hit at ETSU a couple of times a week with a couple of guys from around the area,” said Oakley, who has also stayed active playing golf, riding bikes or just calling friends on the phone. “I am trying to keep up the momentum so I can keep all our other guys working because honestly even though we are losing two of our top six, I am really positive for next year with the work ethic everyone has been showing.
“I really think we can have a shot next year too. The bottom of our lineup is going to be so strong.”
Oakley, whose goal is to take over Bieger’s role at the top of the singles rotation, could also settle into being a leader next season, much like his doubles partner served as a role model to him.
“He is. He is a very bright guy,” he said. “There is a lot of competition between us, tennis, academics, I am always trying to break those records he sets.”
Oakley is like the rest of us this spring, itching to stay as active as possible, while also understanding what the world is facing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it is terrible and I hate being cooped up like this, but I know it is necessary,” he said. “I just hope that it starts getting better and the people out there working to make it better are feeling well and I hope they are all good.
“I am definitely ready to get out of this, but I know it might be a long time. We can all take the precautions that are needed.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.