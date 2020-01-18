KINGSPORT, Tenn. – It was hard not to get wet on a rainy Saturday across the region.
There were a lot of athletes getting wet indoors too, and they had a good time doing it.
“I love it,” Tennessee High junior Evan Jones said. “All the individual attention, there are only eight people out there at a time. It puts pressure on me to do better and I love it.”
Jones finished second and fifth in a pair of events at the Northeast Tennessee Regional Swimming and Diving Championship at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
It was a long day for all. Swimming began at 9:15 a.m. and ended nearly 12 hours later. They took a short break in the middle for the diving competition.
“It is very long and tiring and you really start feeling it in your last couple of events when you body starts getting tired,” said Tennessee High junior Grace Johnson, who set personal records in both the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events. “You just have to push through.”
Ditto for Jones, who finished second in the 50 yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle, and will join Johnson at the TISCA state swim meet slated for Feb. 7-8 at the University of Tennessee.
“It is so long, but it is fine,” Jones said. “Everybody else is going through the same thing.”
They won’t be alone in Knoxville.
“Right now we have got four going in individual events and a total of eight going with relays,” said Johnson’s mother, Mary, who is also the Tennessee High swim coach.
There will also be a pair of Tennessee High divers along for the ride, including Kaden Meyers, who finished second overall in the diving competition, while classmate Kaylie Mosher was fourth among the girls.
According to Tennessee High diving coach Chris Estep, Meyers’ 367.00 points was fourth all-time at Tennessee High for an 11-dive meet, while Mosher’s tally of 330.80 was third best for Viking females.
Not bad for a pair of athletes with little experience in the water. Mosher had never dived in competition before this season, while Meyers had last been involved in middle school.
“They dove real well. We had a great dive meet for us,” said Estep, a former swim coach at Tennessee High, who now sticks with the divers. “Basically they both started from scratch at the beginning of the year and they have just made tremendous progress and have done a great job.”
A repeat performance in Knoxville could prove beneficial for both.
“We are going to state in three weeks and those scores last year would have finished in the top eight at state,” Estep said. “That is very promising. Every year is different so you don’t know, but if they dive as well as they dove today and the scoring is the same as it was today, we have a pretty good chance of having two in the finals. That would be great.”
Grace Johnson recorded a pair of personal best marks in the swimming portion of the competition, beating her 500 freestyle mark – an event that includes a grueling 20 laps in the pool – by 15 seconds. She also had her best performance in the 200 freestyle.
“I have been swimming the 500 for a while now and I have been slowly dropping my time down so I was real happy to get it today,” she said.
Johnson and Jones will participate in two events in state competition, while Allie Bassett is currently qualified for one.
“[Grace] made her second state qualification today and that was Evan’s second. So far we have got three state qualifiers in two events and Allie Bassett with one so we are very excited,” said Johnson, whose Vikings will participate in a Last Chance Meet on Thursday at Viking Hall with hopes of qualifying a few more for state competition.
In his first season as a swimmer, Jones, who also plays golf and tennis for Tennessee High, has exceeded his own expectations and those of his coach.
“This is the first year swimming for Evan,” Johnson said. “We are beyond proud. We were not expecting that, he kind of came out of nowhere and has done some amazing stuff this season.”
Science Hill edged out Dobyns-Bennett to win the boys team title for a 15th straight season, but the Indians beat the Hilltoppers on the girls side, ending a 14-year run of championships for the ‘Toppers.
Tennessee High finished third in both the boys and girls competition. Johnson was pleased with the effort.
“Absolutely. They did great,” Mary Johnson said. “We had about 95 personal records for the day, a lot of state qualifiers, very proud of this team.”
Swimmers from both Sullivan Central and Sullivan East also participated in the event.
