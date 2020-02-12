BRISTOL, Va. – Cooper Gobble’s life took a sudden twist this past summer.
During a break in football practice, the Virginia High senior was helping with the VHS swim team when he noticed a problem with his left foot.
“I couldn’t flex my toes, and my foot was just kind of dangling in the water,” Gobble said.
Gobble soon found out that he had a herniated disc that was pushing down on a nerve.
Following back surgery in the first week of July, Gobble was unable to play football where he was a starting linebacker and offensive lineman for the Bearcats.
“It was a really sad time,” Gobble said.
Gobble found some joy Wednesday night as he helped guide the VHS Bearcats boys swimming team to the Region 1D/2D title.
VHS compiled 160 points in the eight-team meet, with Chilhowie following at 89. The VHS girls completed the sweep, collecting 119 points. Marion (102) was second at 102.
It was the second straight regional sweep for the Bearcats.
Shortly after the meet, VHS coach Woody Van Nostrand executed a perfect front flip off the diving board to the cheers of his athletes.
“It was a hot night, so it felt good to get wet,” Van Nostrand said. “We had some kids that stepped up and made the state meet for the first time, and we swam really well overall.”
Gobble set the regional record in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 23:05, while VHS senior Aaron Van Nostrand established a new regional mark in the 100 backstroke in 58:56.
Other regional records included the VHS boys in the 200 medley relay and the Tazewell girls in the 200 free relay.
One of the biggest stories was authored by Rye Cove senior R.J Goins, who joined Gobble and Van Nostrand as a double event winner.
So just how big is the swim team at Rye Cove?
“I’m the only member,” Goins said.
Goins trains with five-time state champion Ashley Cusano from Union. Their training routine include sessions at 5 and 5:30 a.m. in Kingsport, with more sessions.
“I live 30 minutes away, so I usually get up at 3:45,” Goins said. “I eat breakfast, drink lots of coffee, and blast music.”
Goins said by the time he takes his five siblings to middle school, he arrives at Rye Cove High School just before the first bell at 8:20.
“l’m usually there by 8:18,” Goins said. “My car is old, but I do have new tires. The training is tough. It’s worth it, though.”
Goins and Cusano are both 4.0 students with plan to major in biology in college.
“I’ve competed in swimming the seventh grade,” said Goins, who has earned multiple all-state honors. “Ashley motivates me, and cheer each other up with long talks when we share ride for our night practices.”
The 6-foot-2 Cusano cheered all her friends and teammates Tuesday. She was unable to compete after suffering a freak shoulder injury three weeks.
“I was trying to keep my English bulldog from fighting another dog when my arm got jerked and something popped,” Cusano said. “At first, I didn’t know if I would be able to compete at state and I had to take a few events off.”
Cusano said she will return to action for the VHSL state meet on Feb. 20 in Richmond.
A recharged Gobble will also be at Richmond.
“Not being able to be with my team in football really hurt, but it gave me a new perspective and made me appreciate swimming even more,” Gobble said.
Gobble and Van Nostrand will both compete in swimming at Lees-McRae College.
Other double winners Wednesday included Amelia Austin (VHS), Ridley Little (VHS) and Marion’s Bre Coley.
