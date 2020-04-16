Abingdon High School coach Chase Nunley offers regular doses of motivation and hope for his athletes.
“I just keep reminding them that this is one of those uncontrollable moments in life,” Nunley said. “It’s very unfortunate and very scary, but we also have to find the controllable moments in the situation.”
The situation is the COVID-19 pandemic. While schools have been closed in Washington County since March 13 and athletic fields are empty, Nunley is focusing on the big picture.
“We will get back to normal eventually, so let’s continue to work to improve ourselves in the meantime,” Nunley said.
Nunley said he was not surprised by the sudden school closure.
“I got together with each of my classes the day before it happened and told students to mentally prepare for what a workout may look like for them at home,” Nunley said.
Before the pandemic, Nunley was offering weight lifting sessions four days a week beginning at 6:45 a.m. with two strength and conditioning classes each weekday. He now communicates with students via Twitter and the Google Classroom platform.
The 36-year-old Nunley, who played football at AHS, has been coaching for 13 years. He currently serves as an assistant football and head strength and conditioning coach for the Falcons.
Nunley had already devised a conditioning program for the entire school year. That plan has since undergone some major adjustments.
“Each week, I post the regularly scheduled plan for those for those students who have access to workout equipment,” Nunley said. “And I have created a workout for students who do not have equipment.”
Nunley said his goal is to give each athlete a broad-based guideline for staying fit and adding strength.
“I want them to be creative,” Nunley said. “The home situation is different for everyone, so use your imagination and get to work.”
Eli Ratcliff has already been counting the days until the start of football season. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound second-generation AHS standout balanced his time between linebacker, tight end and fullback as a junior.
“The workouts that Coach Nunley has been giving us are amazing, and it shows how much he cares about each athlete getting better when times are rough,” Ratcliff said.
Instead of fretting over what could be, Ratcliff has channeled his frustration into grueling preparation.
“The workouts keep me focused on what I need to get done to accomplish my goals,” said Ratcliff, who hopes to play college football.
Few athletes in far Southwest Virginia have more at stake this fall than AHS running back Martin Lucas. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound strongman has received scholarship offers from 14 NCAA Division I schools, but missed the final three games of his junior season after breaking his foot.
“This is a good time to bounce back from that injury and be even better this fall,” Lucas said. “We all know that Coach Nunley cares about us and how much he wants to see us succeed.”
Peyton Carter qualifies as one of Nunley’s success stories.
Overcoming a variety of defenses designed to stop her, the 5-8 point guard scored a total of 1,551 points for the Falcons and earned a scholarship to play at Tennessee Tech.
“Coach Nunley has been a tremendous source of inspiration and a great mentor,” Carter said. “I saw a complete change to my body as I learned how dedication to the gym creates a well-rounded and strong athlete. We’re lucky to have Coach Nunley.”
Nunley has directed the AHS strength and conditioning effort for two years. Last year, he organized a fundraising effort that generated over $20,000 for construction of a new weight room.
“I’ve poured my heart into this program,” Nunley said.
Over the past few weeks, Nunley has attempted to boost the spirts of spring sport athletes who have lost their chance to compete, improve and attract the interest of college coaches. His seven-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were scheduled to play on soccer teams.
“This was going to be my daughter’s first season,” Nunley said. “She had been so excited to play, and then she was crushed when we had my wife and I had to tell her the season was cancelled.”
Nunley and his wife, who also works as a teacher in Washington County, have used creative methods to keep their own kids engaged while still teaching online classes.
“We’ve set up a camper in the backyard, and we have tons of board games and other family activities in the house,” Nunley said.
At this point, Nunley said the mental aspect of guiding young students is just as important as developing size, strength and quickness.
“Losing a season is heartbreaking because athletes, coaches and parents spend months preparing before the first day of practice,” Nunley said. “We talk so often about taking advantage of every play because you never know when the game could be taken from you.
“Most of the time we’re talking about injuries, but this is such a unique time in our history.”
Despite the widespread anxiety surrounding COVID-19 around the region and country, Nunley said he has been encouraged by the positive comments and daily commitment of his athletes.
“Everyone knows we will get back to normal at some point, so we need to be ready when that happens,” Nunley said. “We have to see the silver lining in moments like this.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.