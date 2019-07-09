All-Hogoheegee District
First Team
P – Nancy Jo Roberts, Northwood, jr.; Abigail Street, Patrick Henry, fr.; Emily Frye, Chilhowie, sr.
C – Julia Street, Patrick Henry, sr.
1B – Casey Litton, Northwood, sr.
2B – Lexie Woodward, Northwood, sr.
3B – Catie Bordwine, Northwood, sr.
SS – Lindsey Sword, Northwood, sr.
OF – Claudia Frost, Holston, sr.; Miranda McGlocklin, Northwood, sr.; Caitlin Pierce, Chilhowie, soph.; Fallyn Daniels, Patrick Henry, soph.
DH/Flex – Erica Crabtree, Holston, sr.
Utility – Georgia Luttrell, Chilhowie, sr.
Second Team
P – Emma Morris, Chilhowie; Jordan Lowe, Holston; Chloe Bordwine, Northwood
C – Caroline Hayden, Northwood
1B – Shayla Rolland, Chilhowie
2B – Abbey Conde, Holston
3B – Lexie Lane, Holston
SS – Maggie Orfield, Holston; Kaycee Deskins, Patrick Henry
OF – Chloe Bordwine, Northwood; Gracie Hammond, Patrick Henry; Lauren Sword, Northwood; Sarah Thomas, Patrick Henry
DH/Flex – Emma Morris, Chilhowie
Utility – Carlee Taylor, Patrick Henry
Honorable Mention
Northwood – Caroline Roberts; Patrick Henry – Cheyenne Wyatt, Abigail Belcher; Holston – Kenzie Guy, Alyssa Milhorne; Chilhowie – Rachael Williams, Jacey Gollehon
Player of the Year: Catie Bordwine, Northwood
Coach of the Year: B.J. Buchanan, Northwood
All-Mountain 7 District
First Team
1B – Emma Harmon, John Battle, jr.
2B – Brittany Mullins, Wise County Central, sr.
3B – Brook Porter, Wise County Central, sr.
SS – Sarah Thompson, Gate City, soph.
DH/Flex – Brooke Light, Union, jr.
P – Madison Hill, John Battle, jr.; Nikole Counts, Ridgeview, sr.; Kate Pendleton, Gate City, sr.
C – Maggie Deel, John Battle, jr.
OF – Sarah Musick, John Battle, jr.; Emili Brooks, Union, jr.; Olivia Mullins, Wise County Central, sr.; Kierston Quillen, Gate City, soph.; Katie Harless, Abingdon, jr.
Utility – Haylee Dye, John Battle, sr.
Second Team
1B – Carissa Mullins, Ridgeview
2B – Hunter Grant, Ridgeview
3B – Logan Leonard, John Battle
SS – Bailey Frazier, Ridgeview
DH/Flex – Hanna Jo McReynolds, John Battle
P – Marleigh Duncan, Union; Zoe Brooks, Union; Ashli Linkous, Abingdon
C – L.J. Swiney, Ridgeview
OF – Bailey Allison, Wise County Central; Olivia Basham, Wise County Central; Peyton Crowder, John Battle; Callie Perkins, Lee High
Utility – Hannah Carter, Wise County Central
Honorable Mention
Ridgeview – Camdyn Sykes, Lauren Rasnick; Abingdon – Lauren Woodall, Abby Holmes; Lee High – Gracie Calton, Kamin Bishop; Gate City – Kinslee Hammonds, Taylor Blevins, Elizabeth Salyers, Kendal Quillen; John Battle – Maddie McConnell, Caroline Hensley; Union – Heather Lipps, Jordan Jones, Kayley Neece
Player of the Year: Nikole Counts, Ridgeview
Pitcher of the Year: Madison Hill, John Battle
Coach of the Year: Hannah Light Cress, John Battle