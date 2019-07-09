Battle vs Ridgeview softball

All-Hogoheegee District

First Team

P – Nancy Jo Roberts, Northwood, jr.; Abigail Street, Patrick Henry, fr.; Emily Frye, Chilhowie, sr.

C – Julia Street, Patrick Henry, sr.

1B – Casey Litton, Northwood, sr.

2B – Lexie Woodward, Northwood, sr.

3B – Catie Bordwine, Northwood, sr.

SS – Lindsey Sword, Northwood, sr.

OF – Claudia Frost, Holston, sr.; Miranda McGlocklin, Northwood, sr.; Caitlin Pierce, Chilhowie, soph.; Fallyn Daniels, Patrick Henry, soph.

DH/Flex – Erica Crabtree, Holston, sr.

Utility – Georgia Luttrell, Chilhowie, sr.

Second Team

P – Emma Morris, Chilhowie; Jordan Lowe, Holston; Chloe Bordwine, Northwood

C – Caroline Hayden, Northwood

1B – Shayla Rolland, Chilhowie

2B – Abbey Conde, Holston

3B – Lexie Lane, Holston

SS – Maggie Orfield, Holston; Kaycee Deskins, Patrick Henry

OF – Chloe Bordwine, Northwood; Gracie Hammond, Patrick Henry; Lauren Sword, Northwood; Sarah Thomas, Patrick Henry

DH/Flex – Emma Morris, Chilhowie

Utility – Carlee Taylor, Patrick Henry

Honorable Mention

Northwood – Caroline Roberts; Patrick Henry – Cheyenne Wyatt, Abigail Belcher; Holston – Kenzie Guy, Alyssa Milhorne; Chilhowie – Rachael Williams, Jacey Gollehon

Player of the Year: Catie Bordwine, Northwood

Coach of the Year: B.J. Buchanan, Northwood

All-Mountain 7 District

First Team

1B – Emma Harmon, John Battle, jr.

2B – Brittany Mullins, Wise County Central, sr.

3B – Brook Porter, Wise County Central, sr.

SS – Sarah Thompson, Gate City, soph.

DH/Flex – Brooke Light, Union, jr.

P – Madison Hill, John Battle, jr.; Nikole Counts, Ridgeview, sr.; Kate Pendleton, Gate City, sr.

C – Maggie Deel, John Battle, jr.

OF – Sarah Musick, John Battle, jr.; Emili Brooks, Union, jr.; Olivia Mullins, Wise County Central, sr.; Kierston Quillen, Gate City, soph.; Katie Harless, Abingdon, jr.

Utility – Haylee Dye, John Battle, sr.

Second Team

1B – Carissa Mullins, Ridgeview

2B – Hunter Grant, Ridgeview

3B – Logan Leonard, John Battle

SS – Bailey Frazier, Ridgeview

DH/Flex – Hanna Jo McReynolds, John Battle

P – Marleigh Duncan, Union; Zoe Brooks, Union; Ashli Linkous, Abingdon

C – L.J. Swiney, Ridgeview

OF – Bailey Allison, Wise County Central; Olivia Basham, Wise County Central; Peyton Crowder, John Battle; Callie Perkins, Lee High

Utility – Hannah Carter, Wise County Central

Honorable Mention

Ridgeview – Camdyn Sykes, Lauren Rasnick; Abingdon – Lauren Woodall, Abby Holmes; Lee High – Gracie Calton, Kamin Bishop; Gate City – Kinslee Hammonds, Taylor Blevins, Elizabeth Salyers, Kendal Quillen; John Battle – Maddie McConnell, Caroline Hensley; Union – Heather Lipps, Jordan Jones, Kayley Neece

Player of the Year: Nikole Counts, Ridgeview

Pitcher of the Year: Madison Hill, John Battle

Coach of the Year: Hannah Light Cress, John Battle

