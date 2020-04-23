Mackenzie Osborne is holding out hope of getting to play at least one more game – perhaps a senior night – with her teammates, a group of close friends who have accomplished so much as one.
“I am hoping that we might get to play, even if this season is cut short,” said Osborne, Richlands’ standout softball pitcher, who led the Blue Tornado to the Class 2 state championship last season. “Just getting to play with my teammates that I grew up with and letting them have a chance to play their season because some of them won’t ever get to play this sport again.
“It is just a special bond that you create throughout your whole high school and elementary and middle school years, little league and travel ball.”
Osborne, who won 22 games in each of the last two seasons, leading the Lady Blues to three straight state championship games, had her goals set for 2020. She needed 218 strikeouts to reach 1,000 for her career, and she wanted to eclipse the 22-win mark and get to 23.
Her biggest goal was to finish on top. In reality, she did.
“I wanted to make it back to state and hopefully get a chance to play for a title once more and go out with a bang this season,” said Osborne, who struck 16 batters, including the first 11 hitters she faced in leading the Blues to a 1-0 state championship victory last June over Madison County.
That was the plan early in the spring, with the Lady Blues going through three weeks of practice and two scrimmage games before the season was delayed by the coronavirus. Unfortunately, they never got on the field again.
“It has been an unfortunate time, but protecting our population is of the utmost importance,” Osborne said. “However, with that being said, it has certainly been a disappointment for all the senior spring athletes.
“I had so many goals I wanted to achieve this season with it being my last time playing with the teammates that I grew up with, and of course, the chance to defend our state title.”
With only one player missing off last year’s squad, the Blues were confident that the opportunity for a repeat was in the cards. Five of those returning seniors, including Osborne – who has signed with Virginia Tech – will play at the next level.
Most all of them have been playing since age 7, having been part of a travel team organized by Osborne’s father, Jim Osborne, and Brandon Smith.
“Almost every single girl on our team, we all played together,” she said. “It has been a great four years. I am going to miss playing with my teammates and doing things that make them excited to accomplish anything and everything they want in their lives because they have the work ethic.
“They have been real close, they are like family.”
Not only is softball on hiatus, but so is school, with Richlands High School closed down due to the virus. Osborne is doing what she can virtually from home, while also working on putting together the school yearbook.
“The school has been really helpful with the packets and stuff. Most of my classes are online for college stuff so they have been very understanding with getting everything turned in,” she said. “I am the editor of the yearbook. We are still missing out on a bunch of pictures, but it is starting to come along pretty nicely.”
Osborne also steps into her garage for daily workouts, running to stay in shape and getting some swings in with a hitting machine, while pitching to a net. Her dad used to serve as her catcher, but those days are now over. She just throws too hard.
“My dad can’t catch me anymore,” she said, with a laugh.
While Osborne remains under quarantine most of the time, she does manage to get out some to catch up with friends.
“Most of us have been going out walking, hiking, just staying in touch,” she said. “We are kind of hoping we get to do a senior night sometime when quarantine is over. Sometimes I go out and see a couple of my teammates.”
Not only has Richlands coach Ronnie Davis been checking in on all the players, but Osborne has also been hearing from the coaching staff at Virginia Tech.
“He has been checking up on me almost every day just seeing what I have been up to and seeing if I have been working and getting ready for college season,” said Osborne, who is slated to report to Blacksburg in July.
Osborne is looking to make quite an impression, channeling the exploits of former Virginia Tech standout Angela Tincher, who pitched the Hokies to the Women’s College World Series in 2008.
“I am very excited. I have a lot of goals set for that too,” said Osborne, who plans to major in biology and pre-med, with an eye toward a career as an ophthalmologist. “I want to make a name for myself there at Virginia Tech kind of like Angela Tincher did and get to know the team and work for my spot. Where it is close to home, I will have a lot of fan support so it is just good all-around.”
Every senior expects a graduation ceremony. Osborne is sure hoping that will happen, despite all that is going on with the concerns related to the coronavirus.
“I am really hoping we have a graduation,” she said. “All the hard work we have all put in these 12-plus years, just to have that opportunity to walk across the stage and show my family and my friends how hard I worked to make it.”
It has been a difficult few months in Richlands, with floods hitting the area in February and earlier this month. Osborne was hoping the Lady Blues could provide a few smiles in the midst of sadness.
“We really wanted to bring back some joy just playing the game and just let people enjoy the sport with everything that has went on in Richlands and bring the little girls that come and watch to empower them to be like us,” she said.
For those who think Richlands softball is ready for a fall when the seniors move on, don’t count on it.
“We have some great athletes behind us and it is just going to keep growing,” she said.
It’s safe to say that Osborne will miss her days in Richlands.
“We all know what we are going through at this time. It just shows us not to take anything for granted,” she said. “I have really enjoyed playing for Richlands High School these past four years.
“It was a good career. I know I got better every year, every season, put in my work to get better.”
Osborne would sure like to get an opportunity to enjoy some of what is left of her senior year of high school. Those memories are meant to last a lifetime. These will, but for the wrong reasons.
“Just hoping for a miracle,” she said.
