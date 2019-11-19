BRISTOL, Va. – Madison Hill can pitch and Madison Hill can hit, but it took more than that to make the John Battle senior one of the top high school softball players in Southwest Virginia.
“Her drive for perfection,” said Battle coach Hannah Light Cress. “She wants to be the best on the field. Her work ethic cannot be beat when it comes to her play on the field. On top of that, she’s humble, she’s a fierce competitor and will get fired up, but she remains humble and cheers on her teammates.”
Those traits helped Hill get to where she’s at now and she signed with the South Carolina-Upstate Spartans of the NCAA Division I Big South Conference on Tuesday.
Hill began playing softball when she was 6-years-old and credited her dad, Ernie, as influential in her development.
“It’s always been my lifelong dream to play Division I,” Hill said. “It feels amazing.”
Hill had originally committed to Walters State Community College, but Upstate increased its interest over the summer and after a visit with head coach Chris Hawkins and his staff, Hill made her choice.
“Great coaching,” Hill said. “They’re awesome coaches. They’re not afraid to joke with you, but they also know when it’s game-time.”
Hill went 15-1 with a 1.01 ERA in the circle in 2019, while striking out 179 batters and issuing just 39 walks in 102 innings of work. At the plate, she hit .434 with three home runs and 17 RBIs.
She projects as a pitcher at the next level, but could also be a two-way player if needed.
“[Hawkins] said it’s great that I can also be a hitter and play infield and outfield,” Hill said.
Whatever is needed, Hill will put in the hours required to succeed.
“She’s one of my hardest workers and I’m sure her travel-ball coaches would tell you the same thing,” Cress said. “She puts more into it than most and it definitely shows.”
USC-Upstate went 41-15 during the 2019 season and 35-19 the year before that. Freshman utility player Max Barnes (Woodgrove High School in Purcellville) is the only player from Virginia on the current roster.
“Madison is one of the best pitchers in the state and her statistics and awards prove it,” Cress said. “Her hard work and dedication have paid off and I am so thrilled that she gets to live out her dream of being a college player. … I think she will do big things at the college level.”
As for her immediate concerns, John Battle should be one of the area’s top teams this spring with Hill in the circle and at the plate.
“I hope to go out with a bang,” Hill said.
John Battle seniors Bethany Smith (University of Virginia’s College at Wise, volleyball) and Garett Bowman (Milligan College, baseball) also made their college choices official on Tuesday.
