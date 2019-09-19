BRISTOL, Tenn. – Ellie Nash was under attack all night long, with Tennessee High shots seemingly firing off her body from start to finish.
On four of those shots, the Vikings were waiting and ready.
“Never quit,” Tennessee High girls soccer coach Kevin Mooney said. “They are always in the play, focused on what they need to do and we capitalized for sure.”
Emma Arnold scored two goals and Laura Lavinder and Claire Helms added one apiece, leading the Vikings past Dobyns-Bennett for a 4-0 District 1-AAA victory at the Stone Castle on Thursday night.
“I couldn’t ask for a better script tonight. The girls came out and they played hard,” Mooney said. “They won loose balls, and we were aggressive in the attack. We were organized in the defense. That is a good Dobyns-Bennett team. We showed up and did what we needed to do and the result shows it.”
Tennessee High (6-3-1, 3-1) won its third straight game, taking an early 1-0 lead just 10 minutes into the match when Lavinder found a loose ball in front of the net and put it past Nash. That lead grew with 15 minutes left until halftime when Mya Howren’s attempted shot bounced off Nash, and Arnold promptly put in the back of the net.
Arnold, whose sister, Chloe, plays at Chattanooga, has committed to continue her soccer career in the fall at East Tennessee State. Another sister, Sophie, also plays for the Vikings.
“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out how good she is,” Mooney said. “It makes my job coaching a lot easier, I can tell you that for sure.”
Howren, who had five goals this week against David Crockett, did her part, running all over the pitch in an effort to be sure the Vikings won on the night that Tennessee High’s new fieldhouse was opened for public view.
We have a bunch of unsung girls. I could list Amelia Teri, Abbie Chandler…,” Mooney said. “Mya did play great. She is a little energizer bunny out there, that is for sure.”
Those two goals would be plenty for junior goalkeeper Kyra Littleford, who refused to let any shots get past her by the Indians (3-4-1, 2-2), who suffered a setback when an injured Haylee Tilson, who had three goals earlier this week against Daniel Boone, was transported off the pitch in the first half by cart.
“I thought [Kyra] did great,” Mooney said. “Anytime you get a shutout you know the goalkeeper is doing something right.”
Littleford was assisted by a stout defensive effort, including Alexa Lewis, Keegan Myers, Paige Helms and Chandler.
“It is tough to shut out a team like that so they played great,” Mooney said.
Tennessee High added two goals after the break, with Arnold following an attempt by Howren and Claire Helms added a goal in the final seconds by collecting a deflected shot, dribbling to the net and putting it in.
Tennessee High, which moved into second place behind Science Hill in the District 1-AAA standings, will visit Jefferson County and Daniel Boone next week. Only five matches remain in the regular season, including a rematch with the Indians, along with the Hilltoppers, who defeated the Vikings 7-0 earlier this season.
“We have got some room to grow. We are playing everybody twice so we are going to see them again. We are going to see Science Hill so we have got to continue to improve and work hard,” Mooney said. “We want to be playing our best soccer by the end of the year so our goal is to continue to improve.
“Even though we won tonight there are still things that we can work on. We will just figure out what we need to work on and try to get better and better and better.”
