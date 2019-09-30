Olivia Sanders, Charlee Long and Bayleigh Allison dominated at the net – combining for 35 kills – as the Wise County Central Warriors earned a 25-15, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22 non-district volleyball victory over Rye Cove.
Hannah McAmis (34 digs), Caitlin Glover (37 assists, 14 service points, 12 digs) and Rylee Duncan (11 digs) played well too in the triumph.
Daniel Boone 3, Sullivan Central 1
Daniel Boone got the best of Sullivan Central for a 25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13 win.
Central was led by Elaina Vaughan’s eight kills and Laiken Hoback’s 26 assists.
Gate City 3, Sullivan East 0
The Gate City Blue Devils stopped Sullivan East 25-17, 25-10, 26-24 in beating the Patriots.
