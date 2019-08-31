Wise County Central’s rushing attack was truly unstoppable on Friday night.
The Warriors had three backs rush for more than 100 yards and finished with a total of 515 yards on the ground in a season-opening 51-20 win over the Eastside Spartans.
Matt Peters (three carries, 126 yards, two touchdowns), C.J. Crabtree (nine carries, 125 yards, two TDs) and Maddox Reynolds (four carries, 115 yards, one TD) led the way. Tanner Hensley, Josh Price, Drew Belcher, Brandon Hobbs and Brady Sturgill were among the offensive linemen to pave the way.
Nick Raymond had 108 rushing yards and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Eastside.
Wise Central 7 25 12 7—51
Eastside 0 0 8 12—20
Scoring Summary
WC – Crabtree 72 run (Daniels kick)
WC – Paige 29 pass from Mullins (Daniels kick)
WC – Mullins 54 run (run failed)
WC – Reynolds 74 run (run failed)
WC – Boggs 6 run (kick failed)
WC – Crabtree 39 run (run failed)
E – Bellamy 4 run (Bellamy pass from Stansberry)
WC – Peters 65 run (kick blocked)
E – Raymond 2 run (run failed)
WC – Peters 45 run (Daniels kick)
E – Raymond 10 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: WC 12, E 25; Rushes-Yards: WC 31-515, E 57-203; Passing Yards: WC 29, E; 69 Comp.-Att.-Int.: WC 1-5-1, E 9-18-1; Fumbles-Lost: WC 0-0, E 2-0; Penalties-Yards: WC 7-90, E 5-53; Punts-Average: WC 1-27, E 6-27.8
Chilhowie 46, Marion 26
Malachi Thomas returned an interception for a score and also caught a touchdown pass.
Both of those moments occurred in the first quarter.
The Chilhowie senior has a big night on both sides of the ball as the Warriors opened the season with a victory over Smyth County rival Marion.
Thomas had three catches for 66 yards and also snagged two interceptions.
Logan Adams threw four touchdown passes in the win, two of which went to Lucas Doss. Jonathan Gilley (12 carries, 111 yards; two receptions for 93 yards) was another catalyst for Chilhowie’s explosive offensive attack. The Warriors have won 15 straight regular season games.
Chilhowie was balanced as the Warriors scored touchdowns on rushing plays, passing plays, a fumble return by Lucas Greer and an interception return. Daniel Hutton added a field goal.
Zech Meade scored three touchdowns for Marion and had eight receptions for 82 yards. Tanner Tate threw for 266 yards.
Both teams were turnover-prone. Marion coughed it up six times and Chilhowie turned it over on five occasions.
Marion 7 7 6 6—26
Chilhowie 21 0 18 7—46
Scoring Summary
C – Thomas 9 INT return (Hutton kick)
C – Thomas 40 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
M – Meade 16 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
C – Gilley 73 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
M – Meade 3 run (Hannula kick)
C – Doss 3 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
C – Greer 30 fumble return (Williams run)
M – Hylton 31 pass from Tate (kick failed)
C – Hutton 23 FG
M – Meade 4 run (kick blocked)
C – Doss 30 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: M 22, C 17; Rushes-Yards: M 37-66, C 31-167; Passing Yards: M 266, C 201; Comp.-Att.-Int.: M 17-28-3, C 8-16-1; Fumbles-Lost: M 3-3, C 4-4; Penalties-Yards: M 12-88, C 8-69; Punts-Average: M 3-36.7, C 3-28.3
Union 41, Lee High 7
Bryce Guerrant accounted for 153 of Union’s 416 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns as the Bears opened the season by overpowering the Lee High Generals.
Nine different players carried the ball for Union, while quarterback Brody Gibson was 5-for-10 through the air for 79 yards and threw touchdown passes to Alex Rasnick and Antwun Jenkins.
Mason Polier and Daemai Lester reached the end zone for Union as well with Polier making 9 ½ tackles.
Lee quarterback Tanner Laster threw for 141 yards, 77 of which came on his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Hunter Parkey.
Union 14 14 0 13—41
Lee High 0 0 0 7—7
Scoring Summary
U – Guerrant 13 run (Crist kick)
U – Rasnick 13 pass from Gibson (Crist kick)
U – Polier 4 run (Crist kick)
U – Jenkins 13 pass from Gibson (Crist kick)
U – Guerrant 36 run (Crist kick)
U – Lester 5 run (kick failed)
L – Parkey 74 pass from Laster (Parkey kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: U 20, L 10; Rushes-Yards: U 39-416, L 40-40; Passing Yards: U 79, L 141; Comp.-Att.-Int.: U 5-10-0, L 6-10-1; Fumbles-Lost: U 2-2, L 2-2; Penalties-Yards: U 9-75, L 0-0; Punts-Average: U 1-45, L 5-31.8
Patrick Henry 41, Castlewood 6
Patrick Henry’s highly-touted duo of Zach Brown and Cody Smith are still running wild.
Brown scored four touchdowns, while Smith rushed for 188 yards as the Rebels opened the season by rolling over non-district rival Castlewood.
Brown finished with 153 rushing yards of his own and scored on runs of 29, 7, 3 and 33 yards. He also had 12 passing yards, 11 receiving yards and a successful two-point conversion.
PH limited Castlewood to 119 yards of total offense.
Patrick Henry 14 21 0 6—41
Castlewood 6 0 0 0—6
Scoring Summary
PH – C. Smith 16 run (run failed)
C – Carter 90 kick return (kick failed)
PH – Brown 29 run (Brown run)
PH – Brown 7 run (Rector run)
PH – Brown 3 run (kick blocked)
PH – Beeson 5 run (Taylor kick)
PH – Brown 33 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: PH 26, C 8; Rushes-Yards: PH 49-377, C 31-59; Passing Yards: PH 97, C 60; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PH 6-9-0, C 6-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: PH 2-1, C 2-1; Penalties-Yards: PH 13-90, C 7-65; Punts-Average: PH 0-0, C 3-27.3
Holston 53, E. Montgomery 26
Austin Faris rushed for 102 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers past Eastern Montgomery.
Jordan Ezzell scored a pair of touchdowns for Holston.
E.Montgomery 6 0 0 20—26
Holston 16 24 7 6—53
Scoring Summary
H-Farris 10 run (Farris run)
H-Farris 24 run (Brooks run)
EM-Owens 3 run (pass failed)
H-Ezzell 9 run (Blevins run)
H-Farris 9 run (Ezzell run)
H-Henderson 3 run (run failed)
H-Ezzell 16 run (Allen kick)
EM-Spence 10 pass from Owens (kick failed)
EM-Owens 86 run (Swartz kick)
H-Ezzell 49 fumble recovery (kick failed)
EM-Spence 15 pass from Owens (Swartz kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: EM 19, H 17; Rushes-Yards: EM 44-236, H 34-267; Passing Yards: EM 6-10-1, H 0-4-0; Comp.-Att.-Int.: EM 42, H 0; Fumbles-Lost: EM 3-3, H 1-1; Penalties-Yards: EM 3-15, H 3-25; Punts-Average: EM 2-40, H 3-23.3
Fort Chiswell 15, Rural Retreat 14
Chris Akers was victorious in his debut as Fort Chiswell’s head coach as Isaac Dunford connected on a game-winning 25-yard field goal with three seconds remaining.
Rural Retreat had taken a 14-12 lead earlier in the fourth quarter on Isaac O’Neil’s second touchdown run of the game, but the Pioneers answered. Akers had led the program at Rural Retreat in 2014 and 2015 and has been Gate City’s head coach the previous three years.
Lucas Brewer led Rural Retreat with 63 rushing yards, while O’Neil amassed 45 passing yards and 43 rushing yards.
Fort Chiswell 6 0 6 3—15
Rural Retreat 0 7 0 7—14
Scoring Summary
FC – Jones 46 pass from Bailey (kick failed)
RR – O’Neil 3 run (O’Neil kick)
FC – Poole 11 run (run failed)
RR – O’Neil 1 run (Brewer kick)
FC – Dunford 25 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: FC 10, RR 10; Rushes-Yards: FC 27-98, RR 38-151; Passing Yards: FC 142, RR 45; Comp.-Att.-Int.: FC 9-15-1, RR 4-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: FC 2-2, RR 0-0; Penalties-Yards: FC 4-32, RR 3-23; Punts-Average: FC 1-27, RR 5-39
Tazewell 55, Virginia High 14
Chancellor Harris scored five touchdowns and finished with 199 rushing yards as the Bulldogs rolled to a Southwest District victory over Virginia High in a game played at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.
Josiah Jordan added 125 rushing yards for the Bulldogs, who racked up 473 yards on the ground.
Both of Virginia High’s touchdowns came on passes from Gage Richard to Hunter Wright, which covered 40 and 45 yards. Stevie Thomas ran for 61 yards on 21 carries for the Bearcats.
T.Walker 35, Cumberland Gap 12
Kenny Ball played well on both sides of the ball as Thomas Walker opened the season with a triumph in Tennessee.
Ball rushed for three touchdowns and also snagged an interception. Zack Kidwell threw two TD passes, while Jaron Warf tallied a sack for head coach Nick Johnson’s club.
Cumberland Gap is 0-2.
Radford 45, George Wythe 23
The George Wythe Maroons couldn’t slow Radford’s high-powered offense in a season-opening setback.
P.J. Prioleau (152 rushing yards) and Zane Rupe (125 rushing yards, 112 passing yards) helped the Bobcats amass 454 yards of total offense in the non-district triumph.
George Wythe quarterback Cole Simmons was 15-of-29 for 342 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Braydon Thompson (five receptions, 214 yards, two TDs) was his top target.
Twin Springs 30, Northwood 14
The Twin Springs Titans won just once during the 2018 season.
They’ve already equaled that victory total in 2019 after Corbin Kilgore ran for three touchdowns and also threw a TD pass to Christian Hinkle in a season-opening triumph over Northwood.
Kilgore scored on runs of 3, 9 and 20 yards to along with 22-yard TD toss. Hinkle also caught a scoring strike from Mason Elliott.
Hurley 22, Tug Valley (W.Va.) 14
Austin Cooper was victorious in his head-coaching debut at Hurley as Dustin Stinson scored two touchdowns to lead the way for the Rebels.
Matt Blankenship also scored a touchdown for Hurley, while Chad Justice and John Matt Justus reached the end zone on two-point conversion attempts.
Bluefield (W.Va.) 41, Graham 27
The Bluefield Beavers got the best of the Graham G-Men for the second year in a row.
Volunteer 37, Sullivan Central 28
The Sullivan Central Cougars fell to 0-2 after a non-conference setback to Volunteer.
Central went up 14-13 in the first half on a Will Nottingham touchdown run, but the Falcons controlled the game the rest of the way.
Grundy 28, Twin Valley 8
Grundy opened the season with a win over Black Diamond District and Buchanan County rival Twin Valley. No other details were provided.
