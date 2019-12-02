Wise County Central’s girls basketball team will be aiming for a fourth consecutive VHSL Class 2 state title during the 2019-20 season.
The Warriors began that quest on Monday night with a 42-34 season-opening triumph over Twin Springs as sophomore Jill Sturgill’s 16 points led the way.
Hannah Carter added 14 points for Central, which built a 14-4 lead after one quarter.
Erin Larkin’s 14 points were tops for Twin Springs.
Thomas Walker 69, Lee High 46
Lakin Burke led a balanced attack with 16 points as the Thomas Walker Pioneers opened the season by trouncing Lee High.
Shelbie Fannon, who transferred to Thomas Walker from Lee High, added 14 points in her first game with the Pioneers. Tenley Jackson (11 points) and Abby Bullins (10 points) played well too.
Kandace Quillen’s 12 points led Lee High.
BOYS
Wise County Central 53, Twin Springs 44
Elijah Hayes had 11 points as Wise County Central opened the season with a road win over the Twin Springs Titans.
Brody Allison added 10 points for the Warriors, who led 25-17 at halftime.
Freshman Connor Lane pumped in 23 points in his first varsity game for Twin Springs. Another ninth-grader, Bradley Owens, added 11 points in his debut as well for the Titans.
Tri-Cities Christian 88, Seymour 39
Adam Pigeon pumped in 17 points as Tri-Cities Christian triumphed.
Micah Fox added 15 points for the Eagles (3-1), who led 34-8 after one quarter.
Rayon Nixon had 25 of Seymour’s 39 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.