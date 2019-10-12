Grayson Whited had a game to remember.
So did Evan Bellamy.
Whited scored five touchdowns – in four different ways – and Bellamy made 24 tackles as the Eastside Spartans rolled to a 53-16 Cumberland District win over Rye Cove on Friday night at Carl McConnell Stadium.
Whited caught four passes for 43 yards and hauled in two first-quarter touchdown passes from Will Stansberry.
He finished with 107 rushing yards, 75 of which came on the second half’s first play from scrimmage.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior speedster also picked off a pass and returned it 74 yards for a score in the third quarter and took a punt return 56 yards to the house with 1:32 remaining in the third.
Eastside (2-4, 1-1) led just 21-16 at the half, but closed the game with 32 unanswered points. Bryson Sheppard stripped the ball from an Eagles rusher and returned the loose ball for a TD, while Nick Raymond rushed for two scores during the second-half onslaught.
Meanwhile, Bellamy led the way on defense and raised his season tackle total to 100.
Rye Cove (2-4, 0-3) received 114 rushing yards from Mason Hardin. The Eagles committed three turnovers.
Rye Cove 0 16 0 0—16
Eastside 21 0 25 7—53
Scoring Summary
E – Gr. Whited 16 pass from Stansberry (kick failed)
E – Gr. Whited 23 pass from Stansberry (Sheppard pass from Stansberry)
E – Raymond 8 run (Sexton kick)
RC – Mason Hardin 5 run (Mason Hardin run)
RC – Matthew Hardin 2 run (Matthew Hardin run)
E – Gr. Whited 75 run (kick failed)
E – Sheppard 49 fumble return (Sexton kick)
E – Gr. Whited 74 INT return (kick failed)
E – Gr. Whited 56 punt return (kick blocked)
E – Raymond 41 run (Sexton kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: RC 16, E 6; Rushes-Yards: RC 64-234, E 14-172; Passing Yards: RC 26, E 43; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RC 1-14-1, E 2-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: RC 5-2, E 1-1; Penalties-Yards: RC 3-15, E 5-50; Punts-Average: RC 3-24.3, E 1-14
Hurley 47, Northwood 0
The defense of the Hurley Rebels was dominant on Friday night.
The boys from Buchanan County limited Northwood to 47 yards of total offense, made four sacks and got interception returns from Dylan Hall and Channing Estep in a homecoming win.
Matt Blankenship had 111 rushing yards for Hurley (4-2), which had eight different players carry the ball.
Tyler Young, John Matt Justus, Dustin Stinson, Alex Duty and Matt Justice also reached the end zone in the win. The Rebels finished with 317 yards of total offense, 300 of which came on the ground.
Northwood 0 0 0 0—0
Hurley 14 14 6 13—47
Scoring Summary
H – Young 37 run (run failed)
H – D. Hall 59 INT return (Chad Justice run)
H – John Matt Justus 4 run (Hurley pass from Chad Justice)
H – Estep 55 INT return (run failed)
H – Stinson 27 run (run failed)
H – Duty 1 run (kick fialed)
H – Matt Justice 28 run (Freeman kick)
J.I. Burton 54, Honaker 7
Jaymen Buchanan played like Superman and Najee Steele performed like the man of steel for the J.I. Burton Raiders on Friday night.
A sophomore quarterback, Buchanan threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for two scores in a non-district win over the Honaker Tigers at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
Buchanan was the point man as Burton (4-2) rolled up 574 total yards to win its fourth straight game.
Steele (nine carries, 184 yards) and Mikey Culbertson (15 carries, 112 yards) led the way on the ground, while Tre Keys and Esau Teasley hauled in TD passes from Buchanan.
Honaker (3-3) was led by Trevor Dye’s 112 rushing yards. His 9-yard touchdown run with 3:16 in the first quarter helped pull the Tigers even, but Burton ripped off 47 unanswered points.
Honaker 7 0 0 0—7
J.I. Burton 7 27 13 7—54
Scoring Summary
JIB – Steele 21 run (McCurdy kick)
H – T. Dye 9 run (Goodman kick)
JIB – Steele 4 run (McCurdy kick)
JIB – Culbertson 1 run (kick failed)
JIB – Buchanan 29 run (pass failed)
JIB – Keys 30 pass from Buchanan (Culbertson pass from Buchanan)
JIB – Teasley 42 pass from Buchanan (kick failed)
JIB – Buchanan 4 run (McCurdy kick)
JIB – Steele 93 run (McCurdy kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 11, JIB 21; Rushes-Yards: H 39-191, JIB 42-439; Passing Yards: H 15, JIB 135; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 4-8-0, JIB 5-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 2-2, JIB 0-0; Penalties-Yards: H 1-10, JIB 7-70; Punts-Average: H 2-22, JIB 0-0
Thomas Walker 54, Hancock Co.24
The Thomas Walker Pioneers got it done through the air and on the ground in hammering Hancock County.
Zack Kidwell threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns, while Kenny Ball racked up 159 rushing yards and three scores.
Dalton Langley, Logan Ely and Jason Cowden all caught TD passes for Thomas Walker (5-1), which built a 40-0 halftime lead. Cowden was also among the top tacklers for the Pioneers.
Hancock County (3-5) lost to a Cumberland District opponent for the third time this year after previously being beaten by Rye Cove and Twin Springs. Jadon Royston led the Indians with 80 rushing yards.
Hancock County 0 0 8 16—24
Thomas Walker 14 26 7 7—54
Scoring Summary
TW – Cowden 31 run (Yeary kick)
TW – Langley 63 pass from Kidwell (Yeary kick)
TW – Ball 1 run (Yeary kick)
TW – Ely 34 pass from Kidwell (Yeary kick)
TW – Ball 14 run (kick failed)
TW – Cowden 31 pass from Kidwell (kick failed)
HC – Collins 27 pass from Short (Short run)
TW – Alsup 46 run (Yeary kick)
HC – Royston 4 run (Cooper pass from Short)
TW – Ball 50 run (Yeary kick)
HC – Turner 6 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: HC 13, TW 20; Rushes-Yards: HC 38-164, TW 29-294; Passing Yards: HC 32, TW 160; Comp.-Att.-Int.: HC 2-12-0, TW 6-11-0; Fumbles-Lost: HC 3-1, TW 2-1; Penalties-Yards: HC 6-60, TW 8-50; Punts-Average: HC 4-26.5, TW 0-0.
Wise Central 56, John Battle 34
C.J. Crabtree and Ethan Mullins led the charge as Wise County Central racked up 587 yards of total offense in taking a high-scoring Mountain 7 District win over the John Battle Trojans.
Crabtree scored twice and gained 178 yards on 18 carries for Central (4-2, 1-2), which had a total of seven different players reach the end zone
Mullins had a TD run and also threw a 77-yard scoring strike to Ben Brickey.
Brady Sturgill recovered a fumble in the end zone, while Matthew Boggs, Ben Brickey, Noah Bolling and Matt Peters got in on the touchdown party as well for the Warriors.
Battle (1-5, 0-2) led 14-12 at one point in the third quarter, but Central scored four straight touchdowns to seal the deal.
Jack Thurston had two touchdown runs and a TD pass to Tyler McCloud in leading the Trojans, while sophomore Zach Moore had 60 yards on nine carries and scored two TDs of his own.
John Battle 7 7 0 20—34
Wise Co. Central 6 22 14 14—56
Scoring Summary
WCC – E. Mullins 15 run (kick failed)
JB – Thurston 2 run (Farley kick)
WCC – Crabtree 3 run (pass failed)
JB – Moore 37 run (Farley kick)
WCC – Crabtree 9 run (Crabtree run)
WCC – B. Sturgill recovered fumble in end zone (Crabtree run)
WCC – Boggs 10 run (Daniels kick)
WCC –Brickey 77 pass from Mullins (Daniels kick)
JB – Thurston 1 run (Farley kick)
WCC – Bolling 58 run (Daniels kick)
JB – McCloud 55 pass from Jack Thurston (Farley kick)
WCC – Peters 52 run (Daniels kick)
JB – Moore 1 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: JB 12, WCC 13; Rushes-Yards: JB 46-172, WCC 36-443; Passing Yards: JB 122, WCC 144; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JB 8-16-2, WCC 4-11-0; Fumbles-Lost: JB 2-1, WCC 3-3; Penalties-Yards: JB 5-30, WCC 5-35; Punts-Average: JB 3-40, WCC 0-0
Patrick Henry 42, Holston 13
Air Rector took flight for Patrick Henry once again.
PH quarterback Dakota Rector threw three touchdown passes as the Rebels rolled to a win over Washington County rival Holston.
A week after throwing two TD passes in a win over Rural Retreat, Rector was nearly perfect through the air as he went 7-of-8 for 160 yards and found Connor Beeson, Chase Brown and Cody Smith for scoring strikes.
Smith ran for 125 yards on 20 carries and totaled four touchdowns. A 27-point second quarter put PH (7-0) in complete command.
Holston (3-3) received 81 passing yards from Quaheim Brooks and 58 rushing yards from Jordan Ezzell. The Cavaliers committed three turnovers in dropping their third straight.
With Ridgeview’s loss to Union, Patrick Henry is the only unbeaten team still standing in far Southwest Virginia.
Holston 0 6 0 7—13
Patrick Henry 8 27 7 0—42
Scoring Summary
PH – C. Smith 1 run (Beeson run)
PH – C. Smith 1 run (run failed)
PH – Beeson 47 pass from Rector (Taylor kick)
H – Walden 67 pass from Brooks (run failed)
PH – C. Brown 32 pass from Rector (Taylor kick)
PH – C. Smith 25 pass from Rector (Taylor kick)
PH – C. Smith 2 run (Taylor kick)
H – Ezzell 5 run (Allen kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 12, PH 19; Rushes-Yards: H 35-97, PH 46-193; Passing Yards: H 113, PH 160; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 4-7-1, PH 7-8-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 2-2, PH 0-0; Penalties-Yards: H 6-55, PH 10-90; Punts-Average: H 3-35.3, PH 2-37.5
Richlands 41, Tazewell 0
It’s called the Backyard Brawl.
On Friday night, the Blue Tornado won that brawl by TKO.
Richlands held archrival Tazewell to 43 yards of total offense and intercepted three passes in claiming a Southwest District victory over the Bulldogs.
Cade Simmons had two rushing touchdowns and threw for 130 yards and two TDs for the Blues. A 31-point second quarter sealed the deal.
Sage Webb and Gavin Cox caught touchdown passes from Simmons, Levi Forrest kicked two field goals and Logan Steele gained
Richlands (3-3, 1-0) has won two straight.
Tazewell (4-2, 1-2) had just eight rushing yards and four first downs.
Richlands 7 31 3 0—41
Tazewell 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
R – Simmons 2 run (Forrest kick)
R – Forrest 27 FG
R – Simmons 12 run (Forrest kick)
R – Webb 33 pass from Simmons (Forrest kick)
R – Steele 6 run (Forrest kick)
R – Cox 19 pass from Simmons (Forrest kick)
R – Forrest 27 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: R 16, T 4; Rushes-Yards: R 36-173, T 24-8; Passing Yards: R 129, T 35; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 7-13-0, T 6-16-3; Punts-Average: R 0-0, T 5-24
Gate City 55, Marion 0
Landon Blanton rushed for two touchdowns as Gate City manhandled Marion for a non-district win at Legion Field.
Carson Jenkins had a punt return for a touchdown and also caught a TD pass as Gate City (2-5) put a halt to a five-game losing streak.
Marion 0 0 0 0—0
Gate City 14 27 7 7—55
Scoring Summary
GC – Blanton 33 run (kick failed)
GC – Tomlinson 15 run (Fleming pass from Reed)
GC – Blanton 34 run (kick failed)
GC – Mack 47 fumble return (Reed kick)
GC – Jenkins 85 punt return (kick failed)
GC – Jenkins 30 pass from Reed (Mack pass from Reed)
GC – Calhoun 3 run (Reed kick)
GC – Rhoton 61 run (Reed kick)
Tennessee High 50, Cocke Co. 14
The first-place showdown is set in the Mountain Lakes Conference.
Tennessee High took care of business by taking advantage of Cocke County’s mistakes and will carry a six-game winning streak into next week’s showdown at David Crockett.
Crockett (6-0) posted a 50-21 win over Cherokee on Friday night and will host the Vikings (6-1) in a game that will likely decide the MLC champion.
The Vikings stonewalled Cocke County at the Stone Castle.
Jaden Keller continued his stellar season with an interception return for a score and two TD receptions in the THS triumph.
Reece Proffitt snagged an interception, Nathan Johnson blocked two punts and Damien Duff had a strip sack that resulted in a fumble in the end zone that Nolan Wishon recovered.
Tennessee High quarterback Cole McBrayer was his reliable self for the Vikings, going 16-of-21 for 133 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Isaiah Smith added a TD reception and TD rush for the Vikings.
Graham 41, Lebanon 6
Tre Booker rushed for two touchdowns and Devin Lester threw two touchdown passes as the Graham G-Men trounced Lebanon for a Southwest District road win.
Booker finished with 113 yards on the ground, while Lester passed for 82 yards and threw TD tosses to Isaiah Justice and Joey Dales.
Lebanon (0-6, 0-3) got its lone touchdown from Logan Smith.
Cumberland Gap 42, Lee High 21
Lee High fell to 0-6 with a loss at Cumberland Gap.
The Generals are one of just three teams from far Southwest Virginia who remain winless. Lebanon (0-6) and Virginia High (0-6) are the others.
River View 58, Twin Valley 28
River View’s rushing attack caused problems as Twin Valley lost at home to the Raiders from West Virginia. No other details were reported.
Trinity 58, Camden Military 28
D.D. Butler had 202 rushing yards, Titus Brooks passes for 195 yards and Eli Allgood made 12 tackles in Trinity Academy’s triumph.
