Jacob Whitaker of the Lee High Generals was in command on Friday.
Whitaker went for 20 points, 16 rebounds and three steals as Lee earned a 58-39 boys basketball victory over Virginia High in the quarterfinals of the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic at the David J. Prior Convocation Center in Wise.
Jaxon Collier (12 points) and Dylan Fannon (16 points, eight rebounds) also played well for the Generals, who were in control from the start.
VHS was led by Gavin Austin’s 10 points. The Bearcats were just 1-for-15 from 3-point range.
Radford 58, Abingdon 53
Cam Cormany scored 22 points as Radford recorded a win over Abingdon in the first round of the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell.
Radford built a 33-19 halftime lead and then held off the Falcons the rest of the way.
Abingdon was led by Chase Hungate’s 19 points. Jake O’Quinn (13 points) also scored in double digits in the loss.
Ridgeview 62, Eastside 53
Gabe Brown (26 points) and Brody Counts (19 points) led the way for hot-shooting Ridgeview as the Wolfpack earned a win over Eastside in the quarterfinals of the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic in Wise.
Trenton Adkins had 12 rebounds, four assists and a dunk for Ridgeview, which shot 46 percent from the field.
Ethan Powers led Eastside with 23 points.
Richlands 38, Honaker 33
Cade Simmons had 12 points and 11 rebounds as Richlands slogged past Honaker in the quarterfinals of the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic in Wise.
Richlands shot just 12-of-40 (30 percent) from the field, while Honaker was 12-of-54 (22.2 percent) in a game Honaker led 18-17 at halftime. Luke Wess also had 12 points in the win for the Blue Tornado.
Grayson Honaker had 11 points and seven rebounds for Honaker.
Charlotte (Fla.) 66, Gate City 59
Tre Carroll had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Charlotte downed Gate City in the first round of the KSA Classic in Orlando, Florida.
Bradley Dean had 37 points for Gate City.
Union 69, J.I. Burton 56
Malachi Jenkins had 21 points and six rebounds as Union overpowered J.I. Burton for a quarterfinal win in the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic in Wise.
Noah Jordan’s 11 point, eight-rebound performance also proved vital for the Bears.
Trevor Culbertson led Burton with 16 points.
Tri-Cities Christian 70, John Battle 62
Adam Pigeon went for 18 points and 13 rebounds as Tri-Cities Christian topped John Battle in the quarterfinals of the Action Athletics Christmas Tournament in Kingsport.
Gavyn Etter (13 points), Jesse Young (11 points, six assists) and Drew Correll (10 points) also helped the Eagles improve to 8-2.
Zach Smith’s 23 points and Reed Samuel’s 16 points led the way for Battle. The Trojans couldn’t hold a 35-26 halftime lead.
Southwest Virginia squads went 0-2 in the tourney on Friday as Lebanon suffered a 66-37 setback to Sullivan North.
Pulaski County (Ky.) 83, Sullivan East 70
Dylan Bartley went for 37 points, but it wasn’t enough as Sullivan East lost to the home team in the Lake Cumberland Christmas Hoops Classic.
Braden Standbridge added 11 points for the Patriots, who led 38-36 at halftime.
K.J. Combs led Pulaski County with 29 points.
George Wythe 56, Pulaski County 49
Avery Mabe scored 16 points as George Wythe posted a win over Pulaski County in the first round of the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell.
Peyton Coe and Dayson McMillian added 13 points for the Maroons, who improved to 5-0 and will face Fort Chiswell in tonight’s semifinals.
Hayden Gray, Josh Bourne and A.J. McCloud added 11 points apiece for Pulaski County.
GIRLS
Wise County Central 38, Tennessee High 25
Hannah Carter tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lead the Warriors past the Vikings in the Emory & Henry Showcase on Friday afternoon.
Callie Mullins scored nine points and Hannah McAmis and Jill Sturgill added eight apiece for the Warriors (5-4, 1-0).
Tennessee High (4-10) was led by Riley Fritts with eight points and seven from Kenzie Nickels.
Sullivan East 69, Graham 18
Emma Aubrey scored 17 points and Jenna Hare added 15 to lead the Patriots to a win over Graham in the Emory & Henry Showcase.
Sullivan East (9-7) held a 24-4 lead after the first quarter en route to the win.
Shayla Short led Graham (0-5) with 10 points.
Eastside 72, Holston 45
Kaylee Yates connected for 23 points and Chloe Powers added 15 to lead the Spartans to a non-district win over the Cavaliers.
Liyah French paced Holston with 29 points and became the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Abingdon 55, Brookville 25
Sarah Walters did some scoring in the form of a team-high 17 points and Abingdon’s defense did the rest in a first-round triumph in the Cave Spring Winter Classic.
Abingdon held Brookville to three points in the second quarter and the Bees were scoreless over the game’s final eight minutes.
Peyton Carter added a dozen points for the Falcons.
Alleghany 67, Rural Retreat 49
Alleghany exploded for 31 fourth-quarter points and turned a close game into a blowout.
Michaela Fiscus (15 points) and Delanie Trivitt (14 points) were the top scorers for Rural Retreat.
Gate City 49, Honaker 45
Sarah Thompson scored 15 points as Gate City edged Honaker in the Emory & Henry Showcase.
Gate City led 41-28 after three quarters and the Blue Devils hung on down the stretch.
Honaker received a dozen points apiece from Kyla Boyd and LeeAnna McNulty.
