Stevie Thomas rushed for 202 yards and scored five touchdowns as Virginia High got its first football victory of the 2019 season on Friday night with a 47-12 mashing of Southwest District rival Marion.
Thomas scored on runs of 25, 32, 1, 14 and 55 yards as VHS (1-8, 1-3) snapped a 10-game losing streak that dated back to last season.
Ty Weaver and Connor Davidson also reached the end zone for the Bearcats, while Ajaani Delaney had two of the team’s four interceptions.
The Bearcats avoided their first winless season since 1953.
Marion (3-6, 1-3) received touchdowns from Devin Hamm and Bradley Thomas.
J.I. Burton 39, Rye Cove 6
Esau Teasley and Najee Steele each scored two touchdowns in the first quarter as J.I. Burton started strong in running its winning streak to seven games.
Teasley scored on runs of 46 and 55 yards in the opening 10 minutes and those turned out to be his only two carries of the game.
Steele reached the end zone from 1 and 35 yards out and finished with four carries for 79 yards.
Burton (7-2) also received 100 rushing yards from senior fullback Mikey Culbertson and held a 336-134 edge in total offense.
Rye Cove (4-5) received a fourth-quarter touchdown from Jonathan Howell. Mason Hardin’s 89 rushing yards led the Eagles.
J.I. Burton 27 12 0 0—39
Rye Cove 0 0 0 6—6
Scoring Summary
JIB – Teasley 46 run (McCurdy kick)
JIB – Steele 1 run (McCurdy kick)
JIB – Teasley 55 run (McCurdy kick)
JIB – Steele 35 run (kick failed)
JIB – Spriggs 2 run (run failed)
JIB – Ingram INT return (kick blocked)
RC – Howell 4 run (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: JIB 13, RC 12; Rushes-Yards: JIB 26-333, RC 47-134; Passing Yards: JIB 3, RC 0; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JIB 1-2-0, RC 0-2-2; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 1-1, RC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: JIB 3-30, RC 3-35; Punts-Average: JIB 0-0, RC 3-32.7
Holston 40, Eastside 22
Holston’s Jordan Ezzell rushed for 92 yards and put the finishing touches on a victory by scoring a touchdown with 5:40 remaining as the Cavaliers collected a crucial non-district road win.
The Cavs (6-3) won their third straight and assured themselves of a VHSL Region 1D playoff berth.
Holston racked up 374 yards of total offense and showcased a balanced attack. Quarterback Quaheim Brooks threw a TD pass to Logan Walden and also rushed for a score, while Austin Faris supplied 89 rushing yards of his own.
Holston led 24-22 at halftime and then held Eastside scoreless the rest of the way. Also helping the cause for the Cavaliers was the fact they were 5-for-5 on two-point conversion attempts.
Eastside (4-5) had its three-game winning streak snapped, committed four turnovers and fell to 0-3 this season in games against Hogoheegee District teams. Will Stansberry passed for 116 yards and rushed for 96 more to lead the Spartans.
Holston 16 8 0 16—40
Eastside 0 22 0 0—22
Scoring Summary
H – Ezzell 11 run (L. Blevins run)
H – L. Blevins 3 run (Ezzell run)
E – Gr. Whited 62 pass from Stansberry (T. Hill kick)
E – Stansberry 55 run (T. Hill kick)
H – Brooks 5 run (Walden pass from Brooks)
E – Gr. Whited 51 run (Stansberry run)
H – Walden 29 pass from Brooks (Blevins run)
H – Ezzell 10 run (Ezzell run)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 19, E 9; Rushes-Yards: H 53-238, E 31-211; Passing Yards: H 136, E 116; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 6-15-0, E 8-21-1; Fumbles-Lost: H 6-2, E 3-3; Penalties-Yards: H 2-26, E 8-42; Punts-Average: H 6-31, E 5-28.4
Castlewood 44, Twin Valley 12
The trio of Jeremiah Allen (15 carries, 181 yards, three touchdowns), Candler Dudley (19 carries, 118 yards, one TD) and Mickey Carter (10 carries, 93 yards, one score) led the way as Castlewood trounced Twin Valley for a non-district win.
The Blue Devils (6-3) clinched their first winning season since 2016 and did so by churning out the yards. Castlewood finished with 452 yards on the ground, while both of quarterback Collen Dudley’s passes went for touchdowns to Jacob Vance.
Twin Valley (2-7) received a 63-yard touchdown run from Matthew Lester and a 95-yard scoring jaunt from Xzavier Ward, but those two big plays were the lone highlights for the Panthers.
Twin Valley 0 6 0 6—12
Castlewood 26 6 0 12—44
Scoring Summary
C – Allen 46 run (kick failed)
C – Allen 1 run (run failed)
C – Ca. Dudley 6 run (kick failed)
TV – Lester 63 run (run failed)
C – Allen 56 run (Vance pass from Dudley)
C – Vance 17 pass from Co. Dudley (run failed)
C – Carter 47 run (run failed)
TV – Ward 95 run (pass failed)
C – Vance 16 pass from Co. Dudley (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: TV 4, C 16; Rushes-Yards: TV 29-153, C 56-452; Passing Yards: TV 14 , C 33; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TV 2-7-0, C 2-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: TV 4-2, C 4-1; Penalties-Yards: TV 3-11, C 8-60; Punts-Average: TV 7-31, C 2-33.
Honaker 49, Northwood 33
Trevor Dye became Honaker’s rushing king as the Tigers tripped up Northwood for a non-district win.
Dye finished with 119 yards on the ground to raise his career yardage mark to 4,141. By doing so, he surpassed Logan Ball’s previous total of 4,038 yards to become the school’s all-time top rusher.
Dylan Casey had a big night for Honaker (5-4) as well, rushing for two scores and returning a kickoff for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Chandler Hubbard rushed for a score and also threw a TD pass to Jayson Mullins.
Northwood (1-8) had been blanked in its previous three games, but actually held a 381-352 edge in total offense on Friday. The Panthers had scored 44 points all season, but put 33 on the board Friday as Seth DeBusk passed for 153 yards and threw a scoring strike to Tyler Waddle, while also rushing for two scores
Robert Burkett (11 carries, 121 yards) added two touchdowns as well in the loss.
Northwood 7 6 6 14—33
Honaker 14 14 14 7—49
Scoring Summary
H – D. Casey 41 run (Goodman kick)
H – Glymp 25 run (Goodman kick)
N – Waddle 45 pass from DeBusk (Burkett kick)
H – D. Casey 2 run (Goodman kick)
N – DeBusk 1 run (kick failed)
H – Hubbard 6 run (Goodman kick)
H – Mullins 26 pass from Hubbard (Goodman kick)
N – Burkett 60 run (run failed)
H – D. Casey 80 kickoff return (Goodman kick)
N – DeBusk 3 run (run failed)
H – Dye 5 run (Goodman kick)
N – Burkett 10 run (DeBusk run)
Team Stats
First Downs: N 19, H 20; Rushes-Yards: N 47-228, H 38-287; Passing Yards: N 153, H 65; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 6-8-1, H 3-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 0-0, H 1-1; Penalties-Yards: N 2-15, H 9-75; Punts-Average: N 3-10.3, H 0-0.
John Battle 41, Lee High 7
Jack Thurston threw three touchdown passes and Tyler McCloud made plays on both sides of the ball as the John Battle Trojans earned a Mountain 7 District road win.
Thurston was 9-of-13 through the air for 169 yards and hooked up with McCloud, Zane Poe and Kaleb Streit for scoring strikes.
McCloud got Battle (2-7, 1-4) on the board by returning a fumble to the end zone with 1:41 left in the first quarter and that ignited the Battle attack.
Battle limited Lee High (0-9, 0-5) to 135 yards of total offense and the only thing that prevented the shutout was Bryce Clark’s touchdown with 43 seconds left for the Generals.
Lee is the only winless team remaining in far Southwest Virginia.
John Battle 7 27 7 0—41
Lee High 0 0 0 7—7
Scoring Summary
JB – McCloud 56 fumble return (Farley kick)
JB – McCloud 60 pass from Thurston (Farley kick)
JB – Poe 38 pass from Thurston (kick blocked)
JB – Street 18 pass from Thurston (Farley kick)
JB – Martin 5 run (Farley kick)
JB – Wohlford 5 run (Farley kick)
L – Clark run on lateral from Fannon (Parkey kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: JB 15, L 9; Rushes-Yards: JB 24-96, L 34-132; Passing Yards: JB 171, L 3; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JB 11-17-0, L 5-11-0; Fumbles-Lost: JB 3-0, L 1-1; Penalties-Yards: JB 8-75, L 3-30; Punts-Average: JB 3-20.3, L 5-26.8
Auburn 34, Hurley 14
Carson East’s feet carried the Auburn Eagles to an impressive non-district win over the Hurley Rebels.
East rushed for a touchdown, kicked two field goals and converted four extra points as Auburn (5-4) closed out the regular season with a victory at “The Cliff” in Buchanan County.
Brayden Thomas and Justin Otey picked off passes and returned them for scores as well.
Hurley, which finished with 173 passing yards and 131 rushing yards as a team, got touchdowns from Tyler Young and John Matt Justus. The Rebels (4-5) have lost three straight.
Auburn 14 3 14 3—34
Hurley 0 8 0 6—14
Scoring Summary
A – Kelley 30 run (East kick)
A – Thomas 10 INT return (East kick)
H – Young 63 pass from Chad Justice (Dylan Hall pass from Chad Justice)
A – East 25 FG
A – East 5 run (East kick)
A – Otey 23 INT return (East kick)
H – John Matt Justus 29 run (run failed)
A – East 30 FG
Tazewell 42, Grundy 18
Josiah Jordan rushed for 102 yards and Gavin Nunley passed for 128 yards as Tazewell topped Grundy and improved to 6-3.
The Bulldogs were as balanced as could be in finishing with 279 rushing yards and 202 passing yards.
Nunley scored three rushing touchdowns and also threw a scoring strike to Tyler Puckett.
Grundy (4-5) lost its fifth straight, but the Golden Wave did receive 117 rushing yards from Ian Scammell and two touchdowns from Jake McCoy.
Grundy 0 6 0 12—18
Tazewell 7 7 14 14—42
Scoring Summary
T – Nunley 2 run (Wimmer kick)
T – Nunley 3 run (Wimmer kick)
G – McCoy 11 pass from Scammell (pass failed)
T – Nunley 2 run (Jordan pass from Nunley)
T – Puckett 55 pass from Nunley (pass failed)
T – Jordan 5 pass from Jared Mullins (Wimmer kick)
G – McCoy 43 pass from Vance (run failed)
T – Myers 3 run (Wimmer kick)
G – Scammell 43 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 10, T 24; Rushes-Yards: G 32-140, T 53-279; Passing Yards: G 100, T 202; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 7-21-1, T 15-26-2; Fumbles-Lost: G 2-1, T 2-1; Penalties-Yards: G 11-110, T 13-115; Punts-Average: G 5-37.2, T 2-29.5
George Wythe 56, Grayson Co. 27
Cole Simmons passed for 259 yards and rushed for 98 more as the George Wythe Maroons earned a Mountain Empire District road win over Grayson County.
Ravvon Wells was the co-star for the Maroons (6-2, 3-1) as he gained 109 yards on just seven carries and reached the end zone thrice.
GW finished with 523 yards of total offense.
Grayson County (3-6, 1-2) scored a season-high 27 points and received 100 rushing yards from Dawson Allen.
Richlands 28, Lebanon 7
Logan Steele rushed for 215 yards on 24 carries and scored three touchdowns as Richlands held off Lebanon’s upset bid to post a Southwest District triumph.
The game was deadlocked at 7-7 through three quarters, but quarterback Cade Simmons scored with 9:25 remaining to put the Blue Tornado (5-4, 3-1) ahead to stay.
Steele added two fourth-quarter TDs to seal the deal.
Lebanon (1-8, 1-3) actually held a 383-371 edge in total offense. Logan Smith led the Pioneers with 122 yards on 11 carries and accounted for the team’s touchdown, while Casey White passed for 171 yards in the loss.
Twin Springs 35, T. Walker 12
Corbin Kilgore rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns as the Twin Springs Titans earned an important Cumberland District road win over Thomas Walker.
The most impressive win in Keith Warner’s two-year tenure as the head coach at his alma mater has Twin Springs (5-4) one victory away from the first winning season for the program since 2010.
Conner Gilmer and Christian Hinkle caught touchdown passes from Mason Elliott.
Preston Larkins (11 tackles) and Gilmer (nine tackles) were forces on defense, while Hinkle and Kyler Ford each recorded an interception.
Pikeville (Ky.) 67, Ridgeview 28
The duo of Isaac McNamee and Jackson Hensley carried the unbeaten Pikeville Panthers of Kentucky to a win over the visiting Ridgeview Wolfpack on Friday night.
McNamee threw four touchdown passes and also rushed for a score.
Hensley, a Harvard University commit, caught a touchdown pass, rushed for a score and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown with 7:24 remaining in the second quarter to put Pikeville (10-0) ahead for good
Ridgeview (7-2) got a 25-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard kickoff return from Trenton Adkins. Tim Hess caught a touchdown pass in the loss for the Wolfpack.
Greeneville 55, Sullivan East 14
Nick Iezzi, Ty Youngblood and Mason Gudger scored first-quarter touchdowns to get Greeneville going and the Greene Devils smacked Sullivan East for a Northeastern Conference win.
Eric Hare had 75 rushing yards to lead the way for Sullivan East (1-9, 0-6), while the touchdowns came on Mason Hayworth’s 6-yard run in the third quarter and Hunter Brown’s 3-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter.
Elizabethton 37, Sullivan Central 0
The Elizabethton Cyclones completed a perfect regular season by blanking the Sullivan Central Cougars and wrapping up the Northeastern Conference title.
Meanwhile, Central (2-8, 1-5) saw its 16th straight losing season come to an end.
Graham 50, Fort Chiswell 6
The Graham G-Men improved to 7-2 with a road win over the Fort Chiswell Pioneers. No other details were provided.
