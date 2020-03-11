Daniel Hicks and Andrew Dingus both had a pair of hits in leading Tennessee High to a 12-11 Big Seven Conference baseball win over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.
Dingus drove in three runs and scored twice while Hicks had two RBIs.
Lance Tudor, who got the win on the mound, had a two-run double and Mason Johns had an RBI triple and scored twice.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan East 9, Unicoi County 6
Cayden Bawgus blasted a grand slam on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to propel the Patriots of Sullivan East to a season-opening win at Unicoi County.
East trailed 6-5 when Bawgus connected on a pitch from Abbie Grindstaff of the Blue Devils. The Patriots scored all nine of their runs in the game with two outs.
Bawgus finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs, while Lexie McDuffie, Kinzie Brown and Jillian Shackelford supplued two hits apiece.
