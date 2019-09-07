Virginia High’s Kelsey Harrington set a VHSL Class 2A record as well as a course record on Saturday at the Knights Crossing Invitational cross country meet in Salem, Virginia, with a time of 17:13.5 in the 5K.
Harrington is only three seconds off the fastest time in the nation and is currently ranked 11th all-time in VHSL history. The senior has the fastest time this season in Virginia including all classes.
VOLLEYBALL
Abingdon wins tourney
Abingdon took a 14-25, 25-14, 15-12 win over Brookville on Saturday to capture the Viking Fall Classic at Northside High School in Roanoke, Virginia.
Abingdon also beat Turner Ashby, Brookville and Northside to reach the championship.
Leading the Falcons on the day were Lacie Bertke (40 digs), Emme Thompson (30 digs, 70 assists, seven aces), Cassie Farley (16 kills, 12 blocks), Katie Harless (33 kills, 24 digs) and Morgan Blevins (28 kills, 19 digs, nine aces).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.