Virginia High's Kelsey Harrington crosses the finish line.

 Jon Fleming | Special to the Roanoke Times

Virginia High’s Kelsey Harrington set a VHSL Class 2A record as well as a course record on Saturday at the Knights Crossing Invitational cross country meet in Salem, Virginia, with a time of 17:13.5 in the 5K.

Harrington is only three seconds off the fastest time in the nation and is currently ranked 11th all-time in VHSL history. The senior has the fastest time this season in Virginia including all classes.

VOLLEYBALL

Abingdon wins tourney

Abingdon took a 14-25, 25-14, 15-12 win over Brookville on Saturday to capture the Viking Fall Classic at Northside High School in Roanoke, Virginia.

Abingdon also beat Turner Ashby, Brookville and Northside to reach the championship.

Leading the Falcons on the day were Lacie Bertke (40 digs), Emme Thompson (30 digs, 70 assists, seven aces), Cassie Farley (16 kills, 12 blocks), Katie Harless (33 kills, 24 digs) and Morgan Blevins (28 kills, 19 digs, nine aces).

