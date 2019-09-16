v

Camden Jones had 15 kills and 10 digs while Hannah Knight dished out 27 assists to lead the Virginia High Bearcats to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 volleyball victory over Sullivan East on Monday night.

Caitlin Hampton added seven kills and eight digs for Virginia High.

The Patriots were led by Gracey Byrd (nine kills), Avery Johnson (six kills), Ashton Adkins (24 assists) and Zoe Johnson (seven blocks).

Patrick Henry 3, Johnson County 0

Ella Maiden dominated at the net to the tune of 10 kills and eight blocks as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a 25-23, 25-18, 25-14 win over Johnson County.

Alyssa Evans (four aces), Abigail Belcher (eight kills), Hannah Holmes (17 digs) and Logan Newberry (24 assists) also fared well for PH.

Northwood 3, Tazewell 0

Lexie Crusenberry and Halieigh Snodgrass each had five kills and six ace as Northwood notched a 25-10, 25-10, 26-24 triumph over Tazewell

Chloe Bordwine’s 10 digs, eight kills and three aces also had a big-time performance.

Lebanon 3, Castlewood 0

Jaylee Stanley dished out 22 assists as Lebanon cruised to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-21 win over Russell County rival Castlewood.

Averie Price’s eight kills and three aces, Kara Long’s 11 kills, Haley Finey’s 11 digs and Cayden Burke’s five kills also contributed to the victory.

Castlewood was led by Brooke Traverse’s five kills and Janakay Kiser’s two aces.

Council 3, Twin Springs 2

Abby Stevens had six kills and Lakota Helton dished out 11 assists in Council’s thrilling 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 15-14, 17-15 triumph over Twin Springs.

Emma Dingus led Twin Springs with 28 kills, while Chloe Gilmer’s 36 assists and Alyssa McCracken’s 40 digs were highlights for the Titans.

